Family seeks answers in disappearance of Seattle man missing since July 6

The Brief Seattle police are searching for a 28-year-old Lake City man who has been missing since July 6 under what his family calls suspicious circumstances. His family says he left behind his ID, passport, phone and beloved cats—behavior they describe as completely out of character. Anyone who saw Diangelo McKinney or has information about his disappearance is urged to contact Seattle police.



Family members of a 28-year-old Lake City man who has been missing for more than two weeks are pleading for the public’s help as they search for answers in his unexplained disappearance.

Seattle police are asking for assistance in locating Diangelo McKinney, who was last seen leaving his apartment building at 5:45 p.m. on July 6. His family says a series of unusual circumstances has heightened concerns for his safety.

Diangelo McKinney seen leaving his apartment before his disappearance

What they're saying:

McKinney’s sister, Jasmine McKinney, said she became alarmed after learning family members had not heard from him. She requested a welfare check, then went to his apartment herself on July 9.

"When I got there, it was unlocked," she said. "We discovered that his ID was still there, his passport was there and his old phone was there. That is so out of character for my brother."

Jasmine said her brother always carried identification and maintained regular contact with family members. She said there have been no known phone transactions or activity linked to him since July 6.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Diangelo McKinney

The discovery of McKinney’s two cats alone in the apartment added to the family’s concern.

"He has two cats and those are his pride and joy," she said. "They were just meowing when I got in there. That is so out of character. It just seems like he vanished."

The family filed a missing-person report on July 9 and has spent the days since distributing flyers, speaking with business owners and contacting people throughout the Lake City neighborhood in hopes of finding leads.

Local perspective:

Jasmine described her brother as a well-known and beloved member of the community. He worked at the Taco Time on Lake City Way and was known for helping others, including unhoused residents in the area.

"He’s very much a Lake City local," she said. "He knows all of the people there. Even the homeless were telling me my brother feeds them. He can walk down the street and people just know him."

She said McKinney was dependable and rarely missed work. His absence from his job raised additional red flags.

"He always showed up for work," she said. "The district manager of Taco Time called me because they were concerned he hadn’t been showing up."

Dig deeper:

The family believes McKinney may have disappeared sometime late July 6 or during the early morning hours of July 7. Despite extensive efforts, they have found few clues about what happened.

Friends and relatives have traveled from across the country and Canada to assist in the search. Jasmine McKinney said the support reflects the impact her brother has had on those around him.

"He’s not just my younger brother. He’s my best friend," she said. "We’ve never gone this long without talking to each other. I’m never going to give up on him because I know he would never give up on me."

McKinney is described as 6 feet tall and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with the word "Chelsea" on it and white slippers with smiley faces.

Diangelo McKinney missing poster

What you can do:

His family is urging anyone who may have seen him or who has information about suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance to come forward.

"If anyone knows anything, please help us," Jasmine McKinney said. "Anything helps. Every conversation, every set of eyes, every little movement can help find my brother."

Anyone who knows something about the suspicious circumstances of his disappearance should call 911. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.

A GoFundMe has also been started to support McKinney's family during this time.

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