Seattle weather: Showers, thunderstorms Thursday increase fire concerns

The Brief Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected across Washington on Thursday, with possible impacts to the morning commute. A Red Flag Warning is in effect as lightning and dry conditions could spark fast-moving wildfires. Cooler weather arrives Thursday before sunshine and rising temperatures return into the weekend and early next week.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances return Thursday as an upper level low moves through the state. Early morning showers could create problems for the morning commute, along with lightning and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances return Thursday as an upper level low moves through the state.

What's next:

The Convective Outlook for Thursday shows the chance of thunderstorms across the state with potential lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

The Convective Outlook for Thursday shows a chance of thunderstorms across the state with potential lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

High Wildfire Danger

A Red Flag Warning effect Thursday for increased potential for new fire starts and fires that could spread quickly.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect Thursday for increased potential for new fire starts and fires that could spread quickly.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to low 70s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. The coast will only be in the mid to low 60s along the showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Central Washington will be hot with a Hot Weather Advisory, reaching the mid to upper 90s,

Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to low 70s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure starts to build in again on Friday after a few morning clouds, but plenty of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will continue to increase through early next week, bringing another period of hot temperatures and increased fire concerns.

High pressure starts to build in again on Friday after a few morning clouds.

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