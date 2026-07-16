Seattle weather: Showers, thunderstorms Thursday increase fire concerns
SEATTLE - Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances return Thursday as an upper level low moves through the state. Early morning showers could create problems for the morning commute, along with lightning and gusty winds.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances return Thursday as an upper level low moves through the state.
What's next:
The Convective Outlook for Thursday shows the chance of thunderstorms across the state with potential lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.
The Convective Outlook for Thursday shows a chance of thunderstorms across the state with potential lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.
High Wildfire Danger
A Red Flag Warning effect Thursday for increased potential for new fire starts and fires that could spread quickly.
A Red Flag Warning goes into effect Thursday for increased potential for new fire starts and fires that could spread quickly.
Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to low 70s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. The coast will only be in the mid to low 60s along the showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Central Washington will be hot with a Hot Weather Advisory, reaching the mid to upper 90s,
Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to low 70s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday.
Looking Ahead:
High pressure starts to build in again on Friday after a few morning clouds, but plenty of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will continue to increase through early next week, bringing another period of hot temperatures and increased fire concerns.
High pressure starts to build in again on Friday after a few morning clouds.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Cyclosporiasis in WA: Where the state stands as national outbreak surges
WA low tides: Extreme drop brings final tide-pooling event of the season
KCRHA claims Seattle, King County owe it $8M
Seattle's most infamous parking garage sits atop forgotten landmark
Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo closes puffin exhibit after 3 birds die
Battle brews over Washington ‘millionaires tax’ repeal initiative
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.