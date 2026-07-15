First Red Flag Warning issued for western Washington this season

The Brief Parts of western Washington are under the season's first Red Flag Warning as dry conditions, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms increase wildfire danger. Lightning and strong winds could spark new fires and rapidly spread existing ones, especially near the Cascades and Olympic Mountains. Fire officials urge people to follow burn bans, avoid activities that create sparks and use extra caution outdoors through the weekend.



Parts of western Washington are under a Red Flag Warning for the first time this season, as high winds, potential thunderstorms and dry conditions are creating high wildfire danger.

While much of central and eastern Washington has already seen multiple Red Flag Warnings in recent months, the western slopes of the Cascades and the Olympics are now seeing significant wildfire risks.

Red Flag Warning in Washington

What we know:

Parts of Mason, Jefferson, Clallam and Grays Harbor counties are under a Red Flag Warning from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. Eastern areas of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Whatcom, and Cowlitz counties are also included.

A fire weather watch was upgraded to a red flag warning in parts of Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An incoming storm could bring lightning in areas away from rainfall, along with gusty winds that can cause existing fires to spread rapidly.

Thunderstorm chances are elevated in Washington, posing wildfire danger in drier areas under the red flag warning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Timeline:

Thunderstorms could potentially strike in Washington beginning overnight and into Thursday. Central and eastern Washington remain under the highest risk, with a high wildfire risk persisting into Saturday.

Fire crews across the state will closely monitor storm-impacted areas throughout the weekend.

Fire risk levels are high in Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What you can do:

Anyone planning on spending time outdoors this weekend is asked to take the following safety precautions:

Follow local burn restrictions and campfire bans.

Use extreme caution with any equipment that can produce sparks.

Don't leave a campfire unattended.

Avoid outdoor activities that could accidentally ignite dry grass or brush.

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