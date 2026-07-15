Seattle crews respond to 3-alarm warehouse fire in Industrial District

The Brief A three-alarm commercial warehouse fire broke out in Seattle's Industrial District early Wednesday morning, drawing more than 100 emergency personnel to the scene. Crews fought the flames defensively due to unidentified barrels found near the building, prompting officials to issue a shelter-in-place advisory for nearby residents. No injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze after the warehouse roof collapsed.



Firefighters responded to a three-alarm commercial warehouse fire in Seattle’s Industrial District early Wednesday.

(John Odegard via Seattle Fire Department)

3-alarm warehouse fire in Seattle's Industrial District

Just before 1 a.m., multiple 911 calls reported a fire near the intersection of Airport Way South and South Snoqualmie Street. According to the Seattle Fire Department, the first two units on the scene reported two tractor-trailers on fire and a large column of black smoke rising from the warehouse.

(John Odegard via Seattle Fire Department)

Crews found large plastic and metal barrels inside the trailers and outside the building. Firefighters immediately took a defensive position — pouring water on the flames from a safe distance because the contents of the barrels were unknown.

Alert Seattle notification sent out to residents

Officials sent a notification to residents living within a half-mile radius, advising them to close doors and windows to avoid the smoke.

(John Odegard via Seattle Fire Department)

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 1:06 a.m., and then to a third alarm at 1:12 a.m. after the roof collapsed. The Seattle Fire Department deployed 15 engines and 115 personnel to the scene.

Crews confirmed no one was inside the building. The fire was extinguished at 3:22 a.m.

Firefighters remain on the scene to monitor hot spots. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(John Odegard via Seattle Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department.

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