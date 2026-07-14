WA neighbors describe 'traumatic' scene after man followed, beaten July 4

The Brief Pierce County detectives are searching for two men accused of brutally beating a 32-year-old man and leaving him critically injured outside a Puyallup-area apartment complex. Investigators say the victim was followed home before the attack and remains unable to speak with detectives because of his injuries. Authorities are asking anyone with dashcam or security video from the area around 10 p.m. on July 4 to come forward as they work to identify the suspects.



A man was beaten and left on a sidewalk in Pierce County over the July 4 holiday weekend. Now, the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to find the two men accused of following the 32-year-old home and leaving him with critical injuries.

It happened in front of building number 3 at the Dear Creek Apartments near Puyallup.

What they're saying:

A neighbor, who didn't want to share her name in order to protect her identity, told FOX 13 she'd just returned to her Deer Creek apartment after celebrating the Fourth of July with her family and was shocked to find a man bleeding and badly beaten near her building.

"I had my kids with me, and they were traumatized," said the neighbor.

She says he was incoherent and unable to speak. She called 911 and stayed with him until EMTs arrived.

"We helped him as much as we could and he was wheeled away," she said.

The apartment complex where a man was brutally beaten outside on July 4. (FOX 13 Seattle)

She says she saw security video, which showed the man briskly walking while being followed by two people who appeared to be running after him.

"There were two people really on his tail," said the neighbor.

A different neighbor, Elise, arrived home after the man was rushed to the hospital.

"Really scary. Made me think of what kind of community I’m living in," said Elise.

It was clear to her something terrible happened right outside her building.

"What would drive somebody to do that, and imagining the hurt the victim and his family are in right now," said Elise.

The backstory:

Pierce County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Carly Cappetto called the assault "vicious" and said the man was listed as critical since the assault and has been unable to talk to investigators.

"Something horrific happened to him," said Cappetto.

Investigators released a map showing where he might have been walking off of 112th Street East, and they're asking anyone with dash camera or security video of that area at around 10 p.m. to reach out.

"We really are trying to put puzzles together as to what happened to him on the Fourth of July, what happened to him at around 10:15 p.m. and why he was left on the sidewalk," said Cappetto.

Neighbors say it was a tragedy on a holiday that is supposed to be about celebrating the best of America.

"Spread love and peace and look out for everybody because it’s a different state of the world we are living in now," said the neighbor.

What's next:

Cappetto says investigators are still trying to learn more about what the victim was doing prior to the assault. If you have anything that could help detectives, contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

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