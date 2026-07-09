Man injured in Puyallup, WA condominium explosion

The Brief A man was seriously injured after an explosion inside a Puyallup condominium Thursday morning. Investigators say fireworks and incendiary material were ignited inside the unit, but the exact substance that lit them off has not been identified. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is investigating.



Puyallup police are actively investigating an explosion inside an apartment that left a man injured on Thursday.

What we know:

Officers were called out to the Evann Court Condominium complex at 11:30 a.m. to reports of an explosion. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the units had broken windows with smoke coming out of them.

The broken windows of a condominium in Puyallup where an explosion was reported on Thursday, July 9. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Officers then tried to make entry to the condo, but police said the occupants were uncooperative and unwilling to let officers in. Eventually, officers were able to get inside.

Police said fireworks and other incendiary devices were lit inside the unit, causing a 42-year-old man to be seriously hurt. Detectives believe there was some mishandling of an explosive or incendiary material that caused the fireworks to go off.

The man who was injured had already been taken to a local hospital in another vehicle prior to officers arriving. His injuries were described as serious, but non-life threatening.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad has taken over the investigation.

A Puyallup patrol vehicle sits outside a Puyallup condominium complex where an explosion was reported on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what exactly caused the explosion. Investigators will release additional details as they gather information.

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