Puyallup, WA homicide investigation underway after man found dead in home

The Brief A 35-year-old man was found dead inside a Puyallup home early Wednesday, prompting a homicide investigation. Investigators say the violence began in a bedroom and extended outside the home, and no suspect is in custody. Detectives and forensic investigators remained at the scene as the investigation continued.



A homicide investigation is underway in Puyallup after a 35-year-old man was found dead inside a home early Wednesday, and detectives are searching for a suspect.

Update: The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has linked this Puyallup homicide to another homicide in Tacoma that occurred Wednesday morning. Authorities say both incidents involve related family members, and police are now searching for suspect, 24-year-old Hayes McCloud.

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Man found dead with multiple fatal injuries

What we know:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a man found dead inside a home near the corner of Woodland Avenue East and 126th Street East.

Investigators said evidence indicates the violence began in a bedroom and extended outside the home.

The man was found with multiple fatal injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

No suspect is in custody, and detectives and forensic investigators remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

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