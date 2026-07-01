Seattle weather: Cloudy start to afternoon sunbreaks Wednesday

The Brief Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will continue Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Fans heading to the Belgium-Senegal World Cup match can expect mostly cloudy conditions, cool weather and possible sunbreaks later in the game. A few light showers are possible Thursday before sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the holiday weekend.



Mostly cloudy skies to start Wednesday as we continue to see upper level troughing over the Pacific Northwest. A few areas of patchy drizzle can't be ruled out as well.

Mostly cloudy skies to start Wednesday as we continue to see upper level troughing over the Pacific Northwest.

What's next:

Wednesday will still be below the seasonal average, only reaching the mid to upper 60s. We could see a few more sunbreaks into the afternoon, which will help warm temperatures slightly.

Wednesday will still be below seasonal average, only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

The FIFA World Cup match in Seattle between Belgium and Senegal kicks off at 1pm with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, in the mid to low 60s with possible late-game sunbreaks.

The FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal kicks off at 1pm with mostly cloudy skies.

Looking Ahead:

A weak front will pass through Washington Thursday, bringing a few light showers to the coast and mountains. We will start to see high pressure building back on Friday through the weekend. Sunshine and warming temperatures return for the holiday and early next week.

A weak front will pass through Washington Thursday, bringing a few light showers to the coast and mountains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Winthrop, WA's Old West charm rooted in history as town faces evacuation order

Lake Chelan holiday disaster: Logjam traps boats

How WA's new July 1 laws will cost you

Bellevue police arrest husband in wife's 2025 homicide

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast

Seafair 4th of July fireworks show in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.