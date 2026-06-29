Winthrop, WA's Old West charm rooted in history as town faces evacuation order

The Brief Faced with current evacuation orders, the Methow Valley town of Winthrop is drawing attention for its history and its intentional, architect-designed 1970s Old West appearance. The town's deeper history dates back to the late 1800s, when fur traders, miners, and East Coast elites settled the area for ranching and gold mining after Native tribes were forced off the land. Once one of Washington's most isolated communities relying on river steamboats for supplies, Winthrop was finally connected to Western Washington in 1972 by the North Cascades Highway.



As evacuation orders affect the Methow Valley community of Winthrop, the town's distinctive history is once again drawing attention.

Tucked into the Methow Valley, Winthrop has a landscape that feels unlike much of Western Washington, with more tumbleweeds than rainforests, more rattlesnakes than rocky coastline.

The town's iconic Old West appearance is intentional. In the 1970s, Winthrop brought in the same architect who helped transform Leavenworth, creating a downtown designed to resemble the American frontier. The makeover included saloons, boardwalks and old-time casinos.

History stretches back to the late 1800s

Winthrop's history extends well beyond its Western-themed redesign.

In the late 1800s, fur traders, miners and ranchers settled in the area after Native tribes were forced from the land. Gold discoveries nearby drew people hoping to strike it rich.

The region also attracted East Coast elites who had romanticized the American West and came seeking opportunity in the wilderness, though many eventually returned home.

Newspapers in the 1910s even reported that President Theodore Roosevelt was considering staking a claim in the area.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (State Archives)

Once one of WA's most isolated communities

For years, Winthrop remained one of Washington's most isolated communities.

Steamboats traveling the river delivered supplies because reaching the town overland was difficult.

That changed in 1972 with the opening of the North Cascades Highway, which finally connected Winthrop to Western Washington.

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