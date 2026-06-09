Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11 in cities across the USA, Canada and Mexico. The first Seattle match is on June 15 when Belgium faces Egypt at Seattle Stadium. Kickoff times range from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Breweries and bars across the Greater Seattle Area are adjusting their hours of operation to show all 104 matches across June and July.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday in Mexico City. Seattle will host six matches at Seattle Stadium, including USA versus Australia and two knockout rounds, drawing hundreds of thousands of thirsty fans to the Emerald City throughout June and July.

Couldn't snag a ticket or want to avoid the Seattle traffic? Here is where you can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup – including the early morning matches – at breweries and bars across the Greater Seattle Area.

North Seattle

Flatstick Pub — South Lake Union

Catch every match, including the early mornings and late nights, at any Flatstick Pub location. Take a break from the action and play a few holes on the indoor mini golf course offered at all locations. Minors are permitted until 9 p.m. daily. Other locations include Kirkland, Pioneer Square, Redmond and Spokane.

Elliott Bay Brewing Co. — Lake City

Elliott Bay Brewing Co. will be showing Seattle matches at all locations, and select matches during business hours. The family-friendly brewery is also adding three special "Match Moment" brews, the "Equalizer", "PK Pilsner" and the "Red Card Ale." Other locations include West Seattle and Burien.

Kangaroo and Kiwi — Ballard

Kangaroo and Kiwi will be showing every World Cup game live this summer. The Australian-owned pub will be a hotspot for Socceroo fans on June 19, when the US Men's Soccer Team plays its second group stage game versus Australia at Seattle Stadium. This is a 21+ venue.

Reuben's Brews — Ballard

Reuben's Brews is bringing a summer of soccer to both locations. The family and dog-friendly brewery will show all the games, open its doors as early as 7 a.m. on morning match days and will offer breakfast options for fans. Enjoy the festivities at Reuben's Ballard and Downtown Seattle locations.

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South Seattle

Black and Tan Hall — Hillman City

Black and Tan Hall is hosting free watch parties for all games held in Seattle. Fans of all ages can RSVP here. Doors will open one hour before kickoff, and seating is first-come, first-served.

The Spot Tavern — Renton

Watch all the World Cup action at The Spot Tavern. Fitted with 35 TVs, arcade-style games, 24 beers on tap and World Cup menu specials, catch the game without the Seattle traffic. This is a 21+ venue.

Elliot Bay Brewing Co. — Burien

Elliott Bay Brewing Co. will be showing Seattle matches at all locations, and select matches during business hours. The family-friendly brewery is also adding three special "Match Moment" brews, the "Equalizer", "PK Pilsner" and the "Red Card Ale." Other locations include West Seattle and Lake City.

Eastside

Flatstick Pub — Kirkland, Redmond

Catch every match, including the early mornings and late nights, at any Flatstick Pub location. Take a break from the action and play a few holes on the indoor mini golf course offered at all locations. Minors are permitted until 9 p.m. daily. Other locations include South Lake Union, Pioneer Square and Spokane.

Bellevue Brewing Company — Bellevue

Located in the Spring District, Bellevue Brewing Company plans to show every match this summer. In partnership with local youth soccer program Midlakes United, Bellevue Brewing Co. has launched a limited-edition World Cup-themed beer called the "Bellevue Baller." Minors are permitted in the restaurant and patio areas.

Crossroads Social House — Crossroads

Crossroads Social House will be showing World Cup matches all summer long. Watch every match, cheer on your team and dig into game day food and drink specials.

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West Seattle

Admiral Pub — West Seattle

Every World Cup match will be shown live at Admiral Pub. Admiral Pub will be open early for morning games, and will be serving food and drink during all matches. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for major matches like USA games, knockout rounds and the final.

Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden — West Seattle

Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden is teaming up with local USL League Two and USL W teams, West Seattle Junction FC and West Seattle Rhodies FC, to bring you all the USA match action. Catch every USA game, fitted with exclusive World Cup beers and food specials at Ounces' Taproom and Beer Garden, open to all ages and dogs.

Elliott Bay Brewing Co. — West Seattle

Elliott Bay Brewing Co. will be showing Seattle matches at all locations, and select matches during business hours. The family-friendly brewery is also adding three special "Match Moment" brews, the "Equalizer", "PK Pilsner" and the "Red Card Ale." Other locations include Lake City and Burien.

Downtown

We Rise Wine Bar — Westlake

We Rise Wine Bar will be showing 42 of the major World Cup games, including all three USA Group Stage matches. Secure your free spot here. This is a 21+ venue.

Kells Irish Pub — Post Alley

Doors will be open for every single match of the 2026 World Cup at Kells Irish Pub. 20 large screens, 3 projectors and surround sound will immerse fans in a proper World Cup atmosphere.

Fogo de Chão — 4th Ave

Fogo de Chão's Rooftop Next Level Lounge is hosting its World Caip watch parties on Brazil game days. Make your way to the rooftop for specialty cocktails, mocktails and 360-degree views of the city. Reservations are recommended to guarantee your spot.

Stadium District

The Boxyard — SODO

Every match of the 2026 World Cup will be shown live at Hatback Bar & Grille. Select major games will also be shown next-door at Victory Hall, the official watch party location of Seattle Matchday Live. Immerse yourself in a stadium-level atmosphere, live music and local craft brews. All ages are welcome.

Pioneer Square Watch Party

Pioneer Square will transform into a pedestrian zone for the 2026 World Cup festivities. The free-to-enter space will include a beer garden, stage and a large viewing screen. Fans of all ages are welcome.

Flatstick Pub — Pioneer Square

Catch every match, including the early mornings and late nights, at any Flatstick Pub location. Take a break from the action and play a few holes on the indoor mini golf course offered at all locations. Minors are permitted until 9 p.m. daily. Other locations include Kirkland, South Lake Union, Redmond and Spokane.

Other Washington cities

Kulshan Brewing Company Trackside — Bellingham

Kulshan Brewing Company is an official Fan Zone hosting watch parties for all USA matches, Seattle playoff knockout and the World Cup final. This outdoor watch party is open to all ages and will have various activities and local food and drink.

No Li Brewhouse — Spokane

No Li Brewhouse will be hosting watch parties on the big screen at its Bier Hall for matches during business hours. All USA, Egypt, knockout matches and the final will also feature limited-edition pint glasses. Purchase a pint before halftime at any of the glass giveaway games, and take your glass home for free at this official 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Zone. This is a 21+ event. ]

Big Al's — Vancouver

Big Al's is an official Fan Zone location for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In partnership with Visit Vancouver WA and the Greater Vancouver Chamber, it will be hosting watch parties for all six Seattle matches. Reservations are required for the USA vs Australia match. There is a food and beverage minimum spend of $25 per person.

Flatstick Pub — Spokane

Catch every match, including the early mornings and late nights, at any Flatstick Pub location. Take a break from the action and play a few holes on the indoor mini golf course offered at all locations. Minors are permitted until 9 p.m. daily. Other locations include Kirkland, South Lake Union, Redmond and Pioneer Square.

This is an ongoing list and will be updated throughout the tournament.

The Source: Information in this article is from the official Seattle FWC 2026 website and social media accounts.

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