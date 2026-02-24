Fan zone locations across WA revealed for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Official 2026 FIFA World Cup fan zones will open in nine Washington cities, offering free celebrations from June 11 to July 19. Locations include Bellingham, Bremerton, Everett, Olympia-Lacey, Tacoma (Puyallup Tribe), Spokane, Tri-Cities, Vancouver and Yakima. Seattle will host six World Cup matches at Lumen Field, including group-stage and knockout-round games.



Washingtonians won't have to travel far to catch all the excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

Seattle World Cup organizers have announced the official locations of "fan zones," coming to nine separate cities across Washington state. The fan zones will bring tournament celebrations to each city, offering free, community-based experiences during the World Cup, which runs June 11 to July 19.

Keep reading to see where the World Cup fan zones are located across Washington, and what to expect.

Bellingham

Kulshan Brewing

Trackside

The Den

The Wild Buffalo

Outdoor block party on Commercial Street in downtown Bellingham

"We're proud to welcome soccer fans from across the globe to celebrate the summer of soccer Bellingham-style. Visitors and locals can expect unforgettable experiences: game-day parties hosted at local venues across the City, world-class outdoor recreation, a vibrant arts scene, and more." – Kim Lund, Mayor of Bellingham

Bremerton

Quincy Square (253 4th Street)

"We're absolutely stoked to welcome the globe to Bremerton. With a giant LED screen at Quincy Square, eight unique fan zone experiences, food trucks, beer gardens, and family-friendly activities — all just a quick ferry ride from Downtown Seattle — we're bringing World Cup energy to the heart of downtown. We'll be hosting fans throughout the tournament while celebrating meaningful community moments like Juneteenth and America's 250th anniversary, creating an experience that's unmistakably Bremerton." – Jessica Combs, Executive Director of the Downtown Bremerton Association

Everett

Boxcar Park (1200 Millwright Loop West, Port of Everett)

"Our Everett team is ready to take the field and welcome soccer fans from near and far to our waterfront Fan Zone at the Port of Everett this June. There's nothing quite like cheering on your favorite team surrounded by energy, excitement, and the stunning backdrop of Port Gardner Bay. We can't wait to share the beauty, spirit, and hospitality of Everett with the world this June at the Everett Fan Zone." – Cassie Franklin, Mayor of Everett; Lisa Lefeber, Port of Everett CEO; and Tammy Dunn, Executive Director of Snohomish County Sports Commission

Olympia-Lacey

Port of Olympia’s NorthPoint (1210 Marine Drive Northeast)

"The Thurston County Chamber is excited to support local businesses throughout the entire tournament, and to help plan and implement the Olympia/Lacey Fan Zone for our community and visitors. As Washington's capital region, we're proud to offer a uniquely local experience, inviting fans to explore the Capitol campus and discover the gems across Thurston County. We're partnering with the Cities of Olympia, Lacey, and Tumwater, Thurston County, and the Port of Olympia to create welcoming, family-friendly events that showcase our community and strengthen our economy." – David Schaffert, President/CEO, Thurston County Chamber of Commerce

Puyallup Tribe of Indians

Tribal Headquarters (3001 Puyalupabsh Street in Tacoma)

"Soccer has a unique ability to unite people across cultures and generations, which is a value the Puyallup Tribe shares and is reflected in our role as the Official Host City Supporter. We are excited to welcome the region and world to our Tribal headquarters when we host the Tacoma Fan Zone here, and to bring people together to celebrate, experience our culture, and share in this historic moment." - Amy McFarland, World Cup Director for the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

Spokane

Gesa Pavilion at Riverfront Park (574 North Howard Street)

"Spokane is honored to host a SeattleFWC26 Fan Zone, uniting our community around the world's game. Alongside our partners at Visit Spokane and the City of Spokane, we're building an electric atmosphere that showcases the spirit of our region." – Ashley Blake, CEO, Spokane Sports

Tri-Cities

Pasco Sporting Complex (6160 Burden Boulevard, Pasco)

"Pasco is proud to serve as an official SeattleFWC26 Fan Zone community and to be part of this historic global celebration. Soccer is deeply woven into the fabric of our community, making this an incredible fit for our city. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup together right here in Pasco." – Charles Grimm, Mayor of Pasco

Vancouver

Big Al’s (16615 Southeast 18th Street)

"Vancouver and Southwest Washington are thrilled to be named an official Seattle FWC26 Fan Zone, welcoming fans eager to experience the energy of the tournament while matches take place in Seattle. This exciting designation creates meaningful opportunities for our local businesses, hospitality sector, and broader economy. We look forward to welcoming fans to Vancouver soon and celebrating this historic global event together as a community." – John McDonagh, President/CEO, Greater Vancouver Chamber

Yakima

Sozo Sports Complex (2200 South 36th Avenue)

"Yakima is thrilled to have the opportunity to be one of the SeattleFWC26 Fan Zone locations. This provides an excellent opportunity to bring our community together for family fun, cultural exchange, and the promotion of health in competitive sports. Yakima is a very sports minded community that works to develop healthy sporting activities across a wide spectrum of interests. Mixed in will be the fun of families, individuals, and travelers to engage in other free activities offered at our Fan Zone this Summer." – Patricia Byers, Yakima City Council Member

Seattle will host six World Cup matches at Lumen Field, including group-stage and knockout-round games.

More information about the fan zones, including individual websites for each location, can be found on the SeattleFWC26 website.

