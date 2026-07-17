Seattle weather: Morning clouds to afternoon sun Friday, slow warming

The Brief Morning clouds and a chance of patchy drizzle will give way to afternoon sunshine across western Washington on Friday. Thursday's storms brought Seattle's first measurable July rainfall and more than 1,000 lightning strikes across the region. Warmer, drier weather returns this weekend, with highs climbing into the 80s and possibly low 90s early next week.



Morning clouds to start our Friday as the upper level low slowly moves eastward through Saturday. You can't rule out some patchy drizzle in the early morning hours, but clouds will clear into the afternoon for more sunshine.

Morning clouds to start our Friday as the upper level low slowly moves eastward through Saturday.

Thursday recap

Before moving on to the next dry pattern, we should mention the rainfall we saw Thursday from the thunderstorms. This was the first measurable rainfall SEA Airport has seen during the month of July, even going back several days into June. Thursday's rain brought over half the normal amount of rain we typically see for the month. Along with the rain, the showers brought quite a bit of lightning over western Washington, with over 1,000 strikes reported by the NWS Seattle.

Before moving on to the next dry pattern, we should mention the rainfall we saw Thursday from the thunderstorms.

What's next:

Friday will be back to normal temperatures, reaching the mid to upper 70s. Highs will still remain cooler along the coast in the 60s and 90s continue for central Washington.

Friday will be back to normal temperatures, reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure rebuilds Sunday into early next week, with the forecast remaining on track for highs in the 80s to even possible low 90s.

High pressure rebuilds Sunday into early next week, with the forecast remaining on track for highs in the 80s to even possible low 90s.

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