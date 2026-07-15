WA low tides: Extreme drop brings final tide-pooling event of the season

The Brief Beachgoers are heading to Washington shorelines Wednesday to explore the season's final and most extreme summer low tide. The event coincides with the final run of the Seattle Aquarium's Beach Naturalist program, which is stationing volunteers at area beaches to guide visitors. With tide-pooling surging in popularity on social media, experts are urging the public to walk carefully, touch marine life gently, and avoid removing anything from the beaches.



Armed with field guides, rubber boots and plenty of curiosity, beachgoers are heading to Washington shorelines Wednesday to catch one of the final and most extreme low tides of summer.

Sea stars cluster on the rocks at Larrabee State Park near Bellingham, Washington, during low tide. (FOX 13's Jim Jensen)

The day also marks the final run of the Seattle Aquarium’s seasonal Beach Naturalist program, which has been helping the public safely navigate and understand the underwater ecosystems temporarily exposed by the retreating waters.

With tide-pooling surging in popularity across social media platforms, experts are urging visitors to explore responsibly.

Finding the low tide in Washington

By the numbers:

Washington State tides drop well below the average 0.0-foot mark during the late spring and summer months, as well as late winter. These extreme low tides can drop to between -3.5 and -3.9 feet, temporarily exposing massive stretches of shoreline for crabbing, clamming, and exploring tide pools.

The best daylight minus tides for tide-pooling in the Puget Sound historically occur from May through July. On Wednesday, the lowest tide is expected to hit at 12:12 p.m.

To help the public explore, volunteer beach naturalists trained by the Seattle Aquarium are stationed at three area shorelines from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Pocket Beach

Richmond Beach

Des Moines Beach

The dos and don'ts of tide-pooling

What you can do:

Because tide-pooling has captured the attention of social media, naturalists emphasize the importance of minimizing human impact on fragile marine life.

The Seattle Aquarium recommends:

Walk carefully; there is life beneath your feet.

Touch gently with one wet finger.

Observe animals where they are and avoid picking them up.

Only move rocks that are small enough to be moved with one hand. Carefully return rocks to the exact position you found them in.

Do not remove anything natural from the beach. Many of the beaches here are protected by law.

Carry a small garbage bag to pick up trash.

What to look for

While searchers often hunt for the region’s most sought-after finds—such as the vibrant ochre sea star or the elusive giant Pacific octopus—naturalists remind visitors that the entire shoreline is teeming with life.

Barnacles, scuttling shore crabs, and colorful sea anemones are all highly visible during Wednesday's midday low tide. However, those venturing out should still take precautions, as the exposed terrain can be incredibly slippery and rocky.

While Wednesday marks the end of the Aquarium's guided beach walks for the summer, the low-tide windows remain open to the public. Future tide-poolers are encouraged to keep a close eye on NOAA tide charts to plan their own safe, self-guided marine adventures.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Aquarium, the Washington Trails Association, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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