Fatal 10k-acre Chelan Hills Fire in WA sparks criminal investigation

The Brief Investigators say the deadly Chelan Hills Fire is now a criminal investigation after someone allegedly started the blaze near Highway 97 on July 4. The wildfire has burned about 10,000 acres, killed one person and destroyed homes while remaining only 20% contained. Authorities are searching burned neighborhoods for possible additional victims as crews continue fighting the fire.



The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is sharing more information about where someone is believed to have started the fast-moving wildfire that took someone's life over the holiday weekend.

The 10,000-acre fire left one person confirmed dead and homes destroyed.

Sheriff Tyler Caille says investigators believe someone started the fire near Highway 97 at or around midnight on July 4 before it spread into the surrounding area. He says he can now also confirm it is a criminal investigation.

The Chelan Hills Fire was only 20% contained Tuesday, with crews still working to put it out.

Residents face devastating property loss

What they're saying:

"It was just absolutely devastating," said Erin Posey. Her family's home was destroyed in the fire.

Posey held back tears when sharing the story of the fire and the destruction of their home in McNeil Canyon. Her son Ethan was home alone when officials told him to evacuate.

"It's heartbreaking," said Posey.

She says Ethan grabbed some small items and saved their momma dog and her puppies, along with the family's labradoodle and some small items from the home before evacuating. The dogs that were safely evacuated are pictured below.

About 20 minutes after Ethan left, Erin says flames swept through the house.

When they were finally allowed back into the area, she says a bus they had on the property was still burning.

"I’m just glad my son got off the mountain, he was out safe, but we lost everything," said Posey.

'Firestorm' traps evacuees, endangers first responders

Sheriff Tyler Caille says the fire killed a person who slid off the road while trying to evacuate in a truck, stranding them.

"The way the fire landed into the canyon in two different areas, it created a firestorm," said Sheriff Caille.

It also put crews in danger.

"They had to get to a safe zone and spray themselves with hoses, to keep the heat level down to where they could make it through," said Caille.

Search teams seek potential missing victims

What's next:

Officials fear the death toll could rise as emergency teams gain access to heavily burned areas.

The sheriff says teams with search dogs will be going from parcel to parcel Wednesday in McNeil Canyon to make sure everyone is accounted for following the fire.

"Once you add the loss of human life, you add the damage to residences and personal property and even putting the firefighters at harm, that definitely raises the stakes to the type of criminal charges we are looking at for the suspects involved in this situation," said Sheriff Caille.

Erin believes she knows the neighbor who died.

"That was very heartbreaking and unfortunate. The only thing I could think was all the smoke because it was really hard to see up there," said Posey.

Posey's friends and loved ones have started an online fundraiser for her family.

She's just counting her blessings that her family made it out alive.

"Right now, basically, we are homeless," said Posey. "You have to keep trucking forward. You can’t go backwards."

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