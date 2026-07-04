WA's Chelan Hills wildfire prompts 'Go Now' evacuations on Fourth of July

Residents and holiday travelers in Douglas County, near Lake Chelan, woke up to evacuation orders from a spreading wildfire in the distance on Fourth of July. It joins several other Washington wildfires FOX 13 is monitoring.

The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office reports the fire enveloped more than 2,000 acres by morning. They say it sparked just after midnight going into Saturday morning.

The American Red Cross announced they would move operations to the Chelan Elementary School at 324 East Johnson Avenue in Chelan. Highway 97 remained closed heading into the weekend through the Beebe bridge.

Why you should care:

People at Box Canyon Road, Heidi Lane, Combine Road and Jerrys Lane in Douglas County were ordered to evacuate at a Level 3 "Go Now" status on July 4.

Wildfires spread in Lake Chelan area over Fourth of July weekend

There was also a Level 2 evacuation ordered in Douglas County for the following areas:

"The affected area is all of Chelan Hills Acres Rd, Baty Way, Jackson Cyn Road, Riverview Road, Canyon View Drive, Rocky Road, Big Ranch Road, Spring Ln, King Bird Ln, Farnham Ln, Spur Ln and High Corner Road," according to the Douglad County Sheriff's Office.

Governor Bob Ferguson releases statement on Chelan Hills wildfire near Lake Chelan

"My thoughts are with the people impacted by the Chelan Hills fire, and the firefighters working to contain the blaze. If you are in the area, please follow any evacuation orders," said Governor Ferguson in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on July 4.

The Chelan Hills fire marks the 15th fire incident that has received state mobilization in 2026, according to the Washington Fire Marshal.

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