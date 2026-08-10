Dominique Malonga's 26 points help Seattle Storm snap 11-game skid in 97-88 win over Sky

article

The Brief Dominique Malonga had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Natisha Hiedeman added 18 points and nine assists, and the Seattle Storm snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 97-88 win over the Chicago Sky on Monday night. Seattle led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter before Chicago got within 84-82 with just under three minutes remaining on DiJonai Carrington's steal and fast-break layup. But the Sky turned it over on their next possession and Seattle guard Zia Cooke sank a 3-pointer from the corner for an 89-82 lead. It was the first win for the Storm since an 82-64 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on July 6. Seattle has had two separate 11-game losing streaks this season.



Dominique Malonga had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Natisha Hiedeman added 18 points and nine assists, and the Seattle Storm snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 97-88 win over the Chicago Sky on Monday night.

Seattle led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter before Chicago got within 84-82 with just under three minutes remaining on DiJonai Carrington's steal and fast-break layup. But the Sky turned it over on their next possession and Seattle guard Zia Cooke sank a 3-pointer from the corner for an 89-82 lead.

Seattle led by at least five points the rest of the way for its first victory since beating Los Angeles 82-64 on July 6.

Cooke finished with 16 points off the bench for Seattle (7-28), which led 47-33 at halftime. Hiedeman went 12 of 12 at the free-throw line.

Carrington, in her first game since receiving a Flagrant 2 foul and being ejected against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, made all 10 of her free throws and scored a career-high 26 points for Chicago (12-21). Carrington came off the bench and played 27 minutes.

Kamilla Cardoso had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot added 13 points for Chicago. Sydney Taylor (groin) did not play.

Up next

Sky: At Golden State on Wednesday.

Storm: Host Portland on Friday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE STORM NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Storm drop 11th straight game in 100-93 loss to Fire

Seattle Storm skid reaches 10 in 92-86 loss to Breanna Stewart, Liberty

Seattle Storm co-owner fined, suspended after spat with Indiana Fever fans

Trans athletes debate overshadows Seattle Storm, Fever game

Debates over trans athletes spark ahead of Seattle Storm, Indiana Fever game

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .