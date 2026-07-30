Seattle Storm co-owner fined, suspended after spat with Indiana Fever fans

The Brief Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton was fined and suspended for five home games by the WNBA after cursing at two teenage fans wearing shirts supporting Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham's stance against transgender athletes in women's sports. The incident occurred during a Tuesday game that attracted demonstrations supporting Cunningham's comments and related Washington state initiatives banning transgender students from girls' school sports. Seattle Storm leadership apologized for Keaton's outburst and stated they fully support the WNBA's disciplinary decision.



Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been fined and suspended from the team's next five home games, following a heated confrontation with two teenagers at a Seattle Storm-Indiana Fever game on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports that the WNBA confirmed Keaton's suspension on Thursday. It is not known how much she has been fined.

Keaton is said to have lashed out at two fans of Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham, who made headlines last week for calling to keep transgender athletes out of women's sports. The teenage fans were seen wearing "XX XY Athletics" shirts — representing the chromosome pairs which determine biological sex — which read "Thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls."

This prompted Seattle Storm minority owner Celeste Keaton to allegedly curse the teens out and call them "[expletive] insane." Storm leadership apologized for the incident on Wednesday.

Featured article

Trans athlete debate overshadows Storm-Fever game

Several dozen people gathered outside Climate Pledge Arena ahead of the Tuesday game in support of Fever player Sophie Cunningham's comments, and in support of statewide initiatives IL26-638 and IL26-001, which aim to ban transgender students from playing in girls' sports in Washington schools.

The WNBA decided to fine Keaton after her outburst, and the Seattle Storm organization said Thursday they support the league's decision.

"We remain committed to creating a welcoming and respectful environment for anyone who attends a Storm game," the team said.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes asked to resign by Mayor Katie Wilson

When to watch the Blue Angels fly at Seattle Seafair 2026

Seafair details new security as Seattle mourns deadly shooting

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes downplays viral reporter clash

Bite of Seattle shooting: Police recover 'ghost gun', Glock 45, more

Tacoma, WA man pleads not guilty in toddler shooting

Why did it take hours for a press conference on the Bite of Seattle shooting?

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.