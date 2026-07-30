Seattle Storm co-owner fined, suspended after spat with Indiana Fever fans
SEATTLE - Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been fined and suspended from the team's next five home games, following a heated confrontation with two teenagers at a Seattle Storm-Indiana Fever game on Tuesday.
The Associated Press reports that the WNBA confirmed Keaton's suspension on Thursday. It is not known how much she has been fined.
Keaton is said to have lashed out at two fans of Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham, who made headlines last week for calling to keep transgender athletes out of women's sports. The teenage fans were seen wearing "XX XY Athletics" shirts — representing the chromosome pairs which determine biological sex — which read "Thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls."
This prompted Seattle Storm minority owner Celeste Keaton to allegedly curse the teens out and call them "[expletive] insane." Storm leadership apologized for the incident on Wednesday.
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Trans athlete debate overshadows Storm-Fever game
Several dozen people gathered outside Climate Pledge Arena ahead of the Tuesday game in support of Fever player Sophie Cunningham's comments, and in support of statewide initiatives IL26-638 and IL26-001, which aim to ban transgender students from playing in girls' sports in Washington schools.
The WNBA decided to fine Keaton after her outburst, and the Seattle Storm organization said Thursday they support the league's decision.
"We remain committed to creating a welcoming and respectful environment for anyone who attends a Storm game," the team said.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press, as well as previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.