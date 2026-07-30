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Last updated: Jul 30, 2026 - 11:52 AM PDT
LIVE: Seattle police Chief Barnes ousted amid mass shooting probe
Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes was relieved of his duties Wednesday night by Mayor Katie Wilson, multiple sources tell FOX 13 Seattle.
City officials have not publicly confirmed the reported leadership change or announced who will lead the department next.
This comes days after a deadly mass shooting during the Bite of Seattle festival at Seattle Center.
Continue reading for live updates on the reported dismissal of Chief Barnes and the latest on the Bite of Seattle mass shooting investigation.