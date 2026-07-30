LIVE
Last updated:  Jul 30, 2026 - 11:52 AM PDT

LIVE: Seattle police Chief Barnes ousted amid mass shooting probe

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE: Seattle police Chief Barnes ousted amid mass shooting probe

Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes was relieved of his duties Wednesday night by Mayor Katie Wilson, multiple sources tell FOX 13 Seattle. 

City officials have not publicly confirmed the reported leadership change or announced who will lead the department next.

This comes days after a deadly mass shooting during the Bite of Seattle festival at Seattle Center. 

Continue reading for live updates on the reported dismissal of Chief Barnes and the latest on the Bite of Seattle mass shooting investigation.

Live coverage contributors

3 updates
Charmin Flojo
45 minutes ago Charmin Flojo

LIVE: Latest updates on FOX LOCAL

Just now FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle police cancel FOX 13 chief interview

5 minutes ago FOX 13 Seattle

Update on 15-year-old Bite of Seattle shooting suspect

Tags

Crime and Public Safety News Seattle Youth Violence & Crime