Shooter in deadly Parkland, WA, teen robbery arrested in Mexico

The Brief Brandon Torres-Mesa, 21, was arrested in Mexico and returned to the U.S. for the May 24 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Parkland. Investigators say Torres-Mesa fled after the incident, while two other suspects had previously been taken into custody. The suspect will be extradited to Washington to face trial, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.



After an extensive search, the man believed to have been involved in the fatal May robbery and shooting of a 17-year-old in Parkland has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Parkland suspect: Brandon Torres-Mesa, 21, arrested in Mexico

Brandon Torres-Mesa, suspected shooter in a Parkland teen's murder. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Brandon Torres-Mesa, 21, is believed to be the man who murdered Braylon Diaz on the night of May 24. Law enforcement had already arrested two other suspects in the deadly shooting, but Torres-Mesa went on the run.

Authorities said that through the relentless efforts of detectives, the FBI, and law enforcement in Mexico, Torres-Mesa was located, apprehended and returned to the U.S. The suspect is in custody and will be extradited to Washington to face trial.

What they're saying:

"While no arrest can erase the pain experienced by the victim’s loved ones, today’s announcement marks an important step toward justice," the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release. "It is our hope that this development brings a measure of peace and closure to the victim's family, knowing that the individual accused in this case is now in custody and is no longer in a position to harm anyone else."

What we don't know:

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

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