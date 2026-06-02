Shooter in Parkland, WA teen murder sought, photo released

The Brief Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in the robbery and fatal shooting of 17-year-old Braylon Diaz. Investigators say Diaz was robbed of his jewelry and shot while walking with his girlfriend in Parkland. Two suspects have already been arrested, but the alleged gunman remains at large and is considered armed.



The man who fatally shot a 17-year-old in Parkland after robbing him of his jewelry is still on the run, and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Brandon Torres-Mesa, 21, is believed to be the man who murdered Braylon Diaz on the night of May 24. Law enforcement has already arrested two other suspects in the deadly shooting, but Torres-Mesa remains on the loose.

Brandon Torres-Mesa, suspected shooter in a Parkland teen's murder. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Torres-Mesa is described as a Hispanic male, standing six feet tall and weighing between 200 and 300 pounds. He is believed to be armed.

If you see Torres-Mesa, do not approach him and call 911.

The backstory:

On Sunday, May 24, Pierce County deputies responded to reports of a shooting victim lying in the road. Despite efforts from first responders to save his life, the teen, 17-year-old Braylon Diaz, died at the scene.

Investigators said the teen was walking with his girlfriend on Sheridan Avenue when a vehicle approached them, calling Diaz over. The suspects then robbed the teenager of jewelry, shot him, and fled the scene.

On Monday, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in connection with the fatal shooting and robbery of Braylon Diaz. The female suspect was arrested at a Tulalip Walmart, and the male suspect was arrested in Snohomish County.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said they are still looking for Brandon Torres-Mesa, the man they believe pulled the trigger.

Diaz's family has started a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and support moving forward.

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