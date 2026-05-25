17-year-old shot and killed over jewelry in Parkland

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed during a robbery in Parkland while walking with his girlfriend, deputies say. The victim, identified as Braylon Daniel Diaz, was remembered by loved ones as a caring student-athlete. Investigators are searching for suspects and asking for surveillance or dashcam video from the area.



Authorities are searching for suspects and surveillance footage after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed during a robbery in Parkland Sunday evening.

Why you should care:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in investigating the incident, which occurred around 7 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue.

Fatal Robbery on Sheridan Avenue

What we know:

Deputies responded to reports that someone had been shot and was lying in the road. Upon arrival, deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the 17-year-old victim died at the scene.

According to investigators, the teenager was walking with his girlfriend when a vehicle approached and someone inside called the boy over. The suspects then robbed the boy of jewelry, shot him, and fled the scene.

What they're saying:

"People need to understand we have two families that are hurting right now," said Dep. Carly Cappetto, public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. "And the fact that this was a very young man whose life was taken, obviously the girlfriend had witnessed that, so just kind of holding those families in your thoughts."

Victim Identified

The 17-year-old victim has been identified as Braylon Daniel Diaz, a junior at Washington High School.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Braylon Daniel Diaz and Katelyn Zuniga

"He was a great kid. He was just two when he came into my life when I met him. And he was the most sweetest, loving kid ever. He would not confront anybody – the only reason he would walk close to that car would be to protect his girlfriend," said Braylon's stepmother, Chelsea.

Katelyn Zuniga, Braylon's girlfriend, was with him Sunday night. She described the tragedy that unfolded.

"He protected to me his last few seconds – he was a protector. He always cared about me. He would always take care of everyone around him. He didn’t hang out around those types of people. He was the biggest nerd I knew. He cared so much about school," Zuniga said.

Diaz's family has since started a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and for support moving forward.

"He was on the football team and the soccer team – and he just adored katelyn they were the cutest little couple – they were going to bake freaking cookies you guys," Chelsea said. "He was just a loving kid – always helpful. Always wanted to be there for people. Always wanting to defend people who couldn’t defend themselves."

Investigators Seek Surveillance Video

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office stated it is unclear if the attack was targeted, though it currently does not appear that the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Descriptions of the suspects and the getaway vehicle have not yet been released.

Detectives are looking for surveillance or dashcam footage of anyone driving away from the area of 102nd Street South and Sheridan Avenue South around the time of the shooting.

Additionally, investigators are requesting video capturing any suspicious activity within a 5-mile radius of the scene between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Safety Reminder Issued

Following the incident, the sheriff's office issued a reminder to the public to remain cautious and avoid approaching unfamiliar vehicles or individuals they do not know.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and ask to speak with a detective.

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