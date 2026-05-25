Body found in WA believed to be missing Moses Lake man

The Brief Grant County detectives are investigating after a body believed to be missing Moses Lake man Anthony Mann was found Sunday evening near Summer Falls southeast of Coulee City. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered around 7 p.m. at the top of Summer Falls, about 10 miles southeast of Coulee City, after Mann’s van was previously found near Trail Lake and an irrigation canal. Authorities said the coroner’s office plans to conduct an autopsy this week, and investigators reported no signs of foul play.



Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Grant County Sunday evening, and authorities believe it may be a missing man from Moses Lake.

What we know:

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the body was found at the top of Summer Falls, about 10 miles southeast of Coulee City, at around 7 p.m.

Investigators with the coroner's office are confident it's the body of 39-year-old Anthony Mann, who was last seen in Moses Lake on Friday, May 15.

Mann's unoccupied van was found on May 18 near Trail Lake, and next to a main irrigation canal upstream from Summer Falls.

His family was notified, and the coroner's office will perform an autopsy this week.

Authorities say there are no signs of foul play.