Man dies after stabbing in Tacoma, WA; homicide investigation underway

The Brief Tacoma Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in Tacoma Sunday night. Officers said the victim arrived at the hospital with stab wounds in a private vehicle and died before police arrived. Detectives later located a crime scene near South M Street and Earnest S. Brazill Street, and no suspects were arrested.



A homicide investigation is underway in Tacoma after a man was stabbed and later died at the hospital Sunday night.

What we know:

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital around 8:30 p.m. after a patient arrived with stab wounds. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and died before officers arrived.

Police later located a crime scene near South M Street and Earnest S. Brazill Street, near a Safeway store.

The department said detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the case as a homicide.

What we don't know:

No suspects were in custody as of Monday morning. It is unknown what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.