Man dies after stabbing in Tacoma, WA; homicide investigation underway
TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway in Tacoma after a man was stabbed and later died at the hospital Sunday night.
What we know:
According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital around 8:30 p.m. after a patient arrived with stab wounds. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and died before officers arrived.
Police later located a crime scene near South M Street and Earnest S. Brazill Street, near a Safeway store.
The department said detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the case as a homicide.
What we don't know:
No suspects were in custody as of Monday morning. It is unknown what led to the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.