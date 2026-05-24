What to know about the southern WA 'Country Meadows' wildfire prompting evacuations

A wildfire is burning in south-central Washington state, prompting community notices and evacuations as state resources deploy to Benton County to get flames under control.

By the numbers:

As of Saturday, about 1,700 acres had burned in the area near Badger Canyon outside of Kennewick, Washington. One commercial building has been lost heading into Sunday, according to Benton County Fire District 1.

Air support is being deployed as crews work to increase containment of the fire. Authorities in the area ask people to not fly drones as it could hinder their ability to safely operate emergency aircraft.

Where are evacuations for the County Meadows Fire in WA?

Over the weekend, fire crews designated Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 evacuation zones as the fire progressed towards homes and businesses.

Photos from Benton County Fire District 1 show fire response to the Country Meadows fire southern Washington

The Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation has been downgraded to a Level 2 "GET SET" order for the Triple Vista/Clodfelter area from the intersection of South Clodfelter and I-82 South to Locust Grove, including the Triple Vista Area. By Saturday night, the Benton County Emergency Services Facebook page was updating residents in that area to leave immediately.

Additionally, Clotfelter Road from Ridgeline to Locust Grove reopened after authorities had shut it down on Saturday.

People at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray were also under a Level 2 notice over the weekend.

Big picture view:

Over the Memorial Day weekend, on May 23, state fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan. Residents in the area will begin to see firefighting crews from different regions of the state in their neighborhoods as the additional personnel arrive to assist firefighting efforts.

What they're saying:

"Our interagency partners and access to air resources are a huge factor in the successful outcome of this fire. Homes with well-maintained defensible space was also a contributing factor. We cannot do enough to emphasize the importance of keeping 10-20 feet around your home free from all flammable materials, including plants and furniture," read a post, in part, from the Benton County Sheriff's Office page on Facebook.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family in court to see WA man accused of killing Growler Guys employee

RV fire on Seattle's Beacon Hill sparks neighborhood safety concerns

Neighbors along Seattle's Aurora Avenue grapple with 4 shootings in 72 hours

How to catch yourself a single with Seattle Mariners speed dating

Loved ones honor slain UW student Juniper Blessing

WA's latest-ever opening of North Cascades Highway set for June 25

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.