'What did I do?': Bodycam shows arrest of armed Bellevue fugitive

The Brief Bellevue Police arrested Domenick Alexander on March 13 for allegedly stealing nearly 300 laptops from a business earlier this year. Alexander was found armed with several knives and a "ghost gun," which is a firearm without a serial number. Detectives are now searching for a second man, Manuel Moosetail Sanchez, who was identified as an accomplice through community tips.



New bodycam video shows the moment Bellevue Police arrested an armed man wanted for a high-value business burglary after tracking him down for weeks.

Bodycam video of Domenick Alexander's arrest on March 13. (Bellevue Police)

Police apprehend armed burglary suspect

What we know:

Bellevue Police say Domenick Alexander broke into a local business on Jan. 4 and stole 289 laptops. The computers are valued at approximately $75,000. Detectives with the Special Enforcement Team used surveillance video to identify Alexander, noting that his specific hairstyle helped confirm who he was.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Domenick Alexander

When officers caught up with Alexander on March 13, he was armed with a handgun in his pocket and several pocket knives. Police described the firearm as a "ghost gun." Bodycam video shows Alexander becoming emotional during the arrest, telling his girlfriend, "This is for me, it's not for you."

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed the current location of the stolen laptops or if any of the $75,000 in equipment has been recovered.

The backstory:

Alexander told detectives during his arrest that he had already been to detox and was remaining clean from drugs. He is currently being held in the King County Jail on $160,000 bail.

Bodycam video of Domenick Alexander's arrest on March 13. (Bellevue Police)

Search for second suspect continues

What they're saying:

"We're very happy that we were able to arrest him because he showed through his actions and through his crimes that he is a very dangerous suspect that could have jeopardized the safety of Bellevue and its community members," said Drew Anderson, Bellevue Police Public Information Officer.

What's next:

Detectives are now looking for 35-year-old Manuel Moosetail Sanchez. Tips sent to Crime Stoppers helped identify Sanchez as the alleged accomplice seen on surveillance cameras with Alexander during the January burglary.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Manuel Moosetail Sanchez

Sanchez has a criminal history that includes robbery, burglary and multiple counts of theft. He is now wanted by Bellevue Police for three counts of second-degree burglary.

What you can do:

If you know where police can find Manuel Moosetail Sanchez, you can submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app on your cellphone or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

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