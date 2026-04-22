Cigarette starts Lynnwood, WA townhome fire that left 13 people displaced

The Brief A Tuesday afternoon fire sparked by a cigarette at a Lynnwood townhome complex displaced 13 residents and heavily damaged two units. No injuries were reported, and while local agencies continue to investigate the cause, the Red Cross and Support 7 are providing assistance to those affected.



Thirteen people were displaced after a fire at a townhome complex in Lynnwood on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

South County Fire crews responded to the two-story townhome complex at 4200 164th St. SW after receiving reports of a cigarette that ignited behind the building. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames reaching approximately 30 feet.

All residents evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire spread quickly to nearby trees and vegetation. Two townhomes were heavily damaged, while four units in total were impacted by the blaze.

The 13 displaced residents are receiving assistance from Red Cross volunteers and Support 7.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office and South County Fire. Fire departments from Everett, Mukilteo, and Bothell assisted in the response.

The Source: Information in this story came from South County Fire.

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