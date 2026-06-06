Snohomish, WA neighbors hear large boom before deadly fire, explosion
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead in northern Snohomish, Washington following a fire and explosion at a home on Friday night.
Neighbors around 109th Avenue reported hearing a loud boom around the time that flames and smoke rose from the home, which has now been deemed a total loss.
Timeline:
Snohomish County Fire District 4 was on scene just before 7:30 p.m. on June 5. Once there, firefighters reported finding debris on the street from the garage area.
First responders say they initially tried to go into the home after receiving reports that someone may be inside. However, the structure was not stable enough and the fire attack was done from the exterior.
Snohomish County Fire District 4 photos of a deadly house fire on June 5, 2026
Eventually, investigators and fire crews were able to go in and search through the rubble. During that time, they say one person was found dead.
What's next:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Battalion Chief Brian Zehe.
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The Source: Information in this story came from Snohomish County Fire District 4.