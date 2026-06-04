The Brief An Aberdeen man was arrested early Thursday morning and faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, in connection with the death of his 4-year-old son. According to Aberdeen police, the investigation began as a missing child complaint regarding the suspect's daughter, but detectives grew suspicious after learning the boy was not with an out-of-state relative as his father had claimed. Following an interview with the father, detectives and the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team discovered and recovered the child's buried remains on the property.



An Aberdeen man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with the death of his 4-year-old son.

Timeline:

Aberdeen police officers originally responded to a missing child complaint on May 12 involving the suspect's 6-year-old daughter. Investigators determined she was safe with her mother in a non-criminal custody matter.

As police investigated, officers determined that the girl was with her mother and that it was a custodial issue.

After following up, detectives asked about the whereabouts of the suspect’s 4-year-old son.

According to police, the father told them that the child was staying with a relative out of state.

When officers contacted the relative, they were told the child was not and had never been in their care.

Detectives interviewed the father, which led to the discovery of the child’s body buried on the property. The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are still under investigation.

On May 15, Aberdeen detectives and the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team recovered remains buried on the property.

The father was booked on felony charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. He also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful disposal of remains and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

As of Thursday, he was being held at the Aberdeen City Jail, pending transfer to Grays Harbor County Jail.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Aberdeen Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cruise ship diverts 120 miles to rescue 74-year-old sailor stranded off Oregon coast

Auburn man to be sentenced for hate crime attack on bus

Pacific, WA police bust illegal marijuana grow operation with bear traps set

Auburn Police fires officer arrested for immoral communication with minor

Longview mill implosion: Thousands of dead fish found in drainage ditches

2 arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Parkland, WA

Here's what to know about Seafair's 4th of July fireworks at Gas Works Park

University of Washington honors slain student Juniper Blessing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

