Pacific, WA police bust illegal marijuana grow operation with bear traps set

The Brief Police uncovered an illegal marijuana grow operation in Pacific after responding to a warehouse fire. Officers seized more than 1,000 marijuana plants and found bear traps placed outside entrances. Investigators are also looking into suspected power theft and multiple building and fire code violations.



Police in Pacific, Washington recently busted an illegal marijuana growing operation after responding to a warehouse fire, and found bear traps set in front of the entrances.

Bear traps found outside the entrances of a warehouse used in an illegal marijuana grow operation in Pacific, Washington. (Pacific Police Department)

What we know:

First responders were called out to the warehouse fire on Stewart Road Southwest over Memorial Day weekend to find a facility with marijuana plants growing inside with bear traps laid out front.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers seized over 1,000 marijuana plants from inside the warehouse, and located other hazardous chemicals.

Additionally, police said the operation appeared to be illegally stealing power from an outside source, and had numerous building and fire code violations.

Upon searching a second unit within the warehouse, officers seized another several hundred marijuana plants.

Police said they found four bear traps that were placed outside the entrances of the warehouse, posing a danger to first responders and others entering the property.

There were no victims in the warehouse fire, and police are actively working with property management representatives as they investigate the illegal grow operation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacific Police Department at 253-929-1130 or email Sgt. Tanner Knutsen at tknutsen@pacificwa.gov.

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