Seattle restaurant hopes to feed Egypt's FIFA World Cup team in Ballard

The Brief Husband and wife Ayman Almasri and Amani Abouammo are preparing to share their culinary heritage at their Ballard restaurant, Koshari, and at Seattle Center during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The restaurant specializes in traditional Middle Eastern dishes, including layers of rice, lentils, macaroni, and garbanzo beans, drawing from deep Palestinian, Egyptian, and Lebanese family roots. The owners hope to welcome members of Team Egypt, specifically sports stars like Mo Salah or Omar Marmoush, when the team arrives in the city for its first match at Seattle Stadium.



A local husband and wife owning a Middle Eastern restaurant in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood are preparing to share their culinary heritage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ayman Almasri and Amani Abouammo, the owners of Koshari, hope members of Team Egypt will visit their restaurant when the team arrives in the city. Egypt is scheduled for its first match at Seattle Stadium in a matter of weeks.

Ayman Almasri (right) and Amani Abouammo (left). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Bringing Middle Eastern flavors to Seattle

The restaurant specializes in traditional Middle Eastern dishes, serving as a connection to the owners' roots. Almasri is originally Palestinian with family living in Egypt, while Abouammo spent part of her life between Lebanon and Egypt.

The establishment's signature dish, koshari, features layers of rice, lentils, macaroni, and garbanzo beans topped with fried onions. The menu also includes Lebanese fattit hummus, drawing from deep family traditions.

"My grandmother had an encyclopedia of vegetarian, vegan recipes," Almasri said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A sampling of dishes from Koshari. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Welcoming international soccer stars

As Seattle prepares to host World Cup matches, the owners are eager to see how their authentic recipes compare to options in Egypt.

"Do you think some player can come here and eat and try our koshari and compare it to back home?" Abouammo asked.

Almasri specifically hopes to welcome some of Egypt's biggest sports stars to the Ballard eatery.

"I am hoping Mo Salah or Omar Marmoush wanders in to eat a bowl of koshari thinking nobody knows them and that would be a dream come true," Almasri said.

Expanding to Seattle Center for the tournament

Beyond their brick-and-mortar location, the couple is expanding their operations to accommodate the influx of international soccer fans.

Almasri and Abouammo said they plan to serve their dishes at Seattle Center during the tournament matches in town. They are encouraging both locals and visiting fans to stop by and try the food during the global sporting event.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Harbor seal shot in Hood Canal dies after months of rehabilitation

Accused monk seal rock thrower pleads not guilty in Hawaii court

Trump’s no-bond policy for immigrants in custody played out for years in Tacoma, WA

Late World Cup bookings expected to drive Seattle economic surge

Paid street parking coming to Bellevue

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.