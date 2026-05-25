Late World Cup bookings expected to drive Seattle economic surge

The Brief Seattle tourism officials lowered World Cup economic projections by nearly $100 million amid slower hotel bookings. Despite concerns, businesses and analysts still expect large crowds and a late surge in travel ahead of the tournament. Seattle remains a top U.S. host city, with strong ticket demand and major investments already made for the event.



The first 2026 FIFA World Cup match in Seattle is just three weeks away, but tourism officials have scaled back their financial expectations for the global event. Experts say that's not a bad sign, but a more realistic outlook.

Visit Seattle has decreased its economic impact estimate by nearly $100 million amid reports of sluggish hotel bookings. A report released earlier this month by the American Hotel and Lodging Association revealed that nearly 80% of surveyed hoteliers in the region say their booking pace is lagging.

Despite the lowered projections and fears from critics that the event "could be a flop," experts and local businesses remain optimistic about a last-minute tourism surge.

Mixed Indicators for Local Hospitality

Preparations are currently underway at Lumen Field, which has been temporarily renamed "Seattle Stadium" for the tournament. The stadium upgrades and surrounding infrastructure represent a major public investment, with lawmakers dedicating nearly $47 million for stadium modifications and transportation improvements.

Preparations are underway at Lumen Field, which will be renamed "Seattle Stadium" for the World Cup. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While traditional lodging metrics show slower-than-expected growth, alternative accommodations are preparing for record-breaking crowds. Short-term rental platform Airbnb predicts the World Cup will be the biggest hosting event in the company's history.

Local retailers are also preparing for high demand. At Pro Image Sports, employees have already stocked shelves with official FIFA merchandise.

"We've been told that it's going to be like another Super Bowl," said Lamia Patterson, a Pro Image Sports associate. "So that, for each match, is going to be crazy."

Broad Economic Impact Expected

Sports economics expert Greg Kahn, founder of GK Digital Ventures, believes the overall financial impact will extend far beyond initial hotel occupancy numbers. He noted that the tournament represents "the most exciting time not only in sports, but in culture, here in North America."

"I think we have to look way beyond just the individual hotel occupancies to restaurants, entertainment districts, fan festivals, creator economy," Kahn said.

Kahn also noted that the long-term benefits include attracting global business interest to the Pacific Northwest.

"I mentioned the viewership, but you're also going to have a lot of investors that are coming to these various regions that are looking at them potentially to host future events," Kahn said.

The Hall outside Lumen Field is decked out with World Cup decorations with three weeks until Seattle's first match. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High Ticket Demands and Global Factors

Global travel challenges—including international instability, visa processing delays, and high airfares—have raised questions about international turnout. However, ticket market activity suggests strong consumer interest.

The Action Network currently ranks Seattle as the number one host city in the United States. On the resale platform SeatGeek, ticket prices span a wide range, with some Seattle match tickets listed as low as $211, while premium seats reach up to $58,000.

The Washington Retail Association noted that local businesses are still heavily counting on a strong return on the taxpayer dollars invested in the city's infrastructure. Tourism officials and analysts expect a significant wave of late bookings to bridge the gap before the opening match.

"I think that we're going to see that it is far from a flop," Kahn said.

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