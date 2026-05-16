The Brief Seattle’s Lumen Field ranked among the top World Cup stadiums for fan experience ahead of the 2026 tournament. The stadium placed third in TripAdvisor five-star reviews compared to other World Cup venues across North America. Seattle will host six World Cup matches, with the city’s first game set for June 15.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away, and Seattle is already feeling the excitement. And luckily, the Emerald City has one of the best stadiums to host the global tournament.

Lumen Field, which will be renamed "Seattle Stadium" for the World Cup, was ranked as the third-best venue for fan experience, according to TripAdvisor. That's compared to all other stadiums hosting matches in 2026.

In an aerial general view, Lumen Field, a host of 2026 FIFA World Cup, is seen on June 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A study from UKSoccerShop analyzed reviews for World Cup stadiums in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and determined Lumen Field ranked third when it comes to fans' five-star reviews.

By the numbers:

Of Lumen Field's 1,307 reviews on TripAdvisor, 66.7% of them ended up being five stars. The top-ranked stadium was AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which has a 74.2% five-star review rate, and second was Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe with a 69.9% five-star review rate.

BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia also ranked in the top 10, coming in tenth with a 52% five-star review rate.

Additionally, a study from OLBG compared each World Cup stadium's Google review scores, and Lumen Field came in at ninth overall with an average score of 4.6 out of five based on 18,845 Google reviews.

AT&T Stadium once again had the top spot with a 4.7/5 Google score out of 45,740 reviews, followed by Estadio Akron in Guadalajara which also a 4.7/5 based on 35,973 Google reviews.

Lumen Field—home of the Seattle Seahawks, Sounders FC, and Seattle Reign FC—holds a capacity of 69,000. The stadium's turf field has since been replaced with grass for the FIFA World Cup, where Seattle will host six matches.

The first World Cup match is on June 11 in Mexico City, and the first in Seattle is on June 15.

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