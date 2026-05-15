The Brief A 21-year-old man was hit and killed in a crash in north Spanaway on Friday. The crash happened near Spanaway Loop Road and Military Road South around 5 p.m. The public is asked to avoid the area as deputies investigate.



Pierce County first responders are on scene in north Spanaway where a 21-year-old was hit and killed Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Spanaway Loop Road South and Military Road, near Spanaway Lake.

The victim has been identified as a 21-year-old man. The causing driver remained at the scene and no arrests will be made, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Spanaway Loop Road is currently closed in both directions from Military Road South to 174th Street South. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

What we don't know:

No details have been shared about what led up to the crash. FOX 13 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

There is no ETA on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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