Suspect in UW student’s killing may be linked to legal battle at Seattle private school

The Brief A 31-year-old man, Christopher Leahy, is in custody after surrendering to Bellevue police Wednesday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of a University of Washington student. Police records indicate Leahy was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder after his family urged him to turn himself in. The suspect may be linked to a 2013 lawsuit against Seattle’s University Prep, where a former student with the same initials alleged years of racial and physical bullying.



The man suspected of fatally stabbing a University of Washington student may have been involved in a 2013 lawsuit against a Seattle private school over allegations of bullying.

Seattle police said Christopher Leahy, 31, turned himself in to Bellevue police at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. He was interviewed by homicide detectives before being booked into the King County Jail on investigation of murder.

Authorities said the suspect has a history of mental health crises and surrendered after his family in Bellevue urged him to do so.

In 2013, the family of a former student at Seattle’s University Prep sued the school for $1.2 million. While the suspect is not explicitly named in the lawsuit, the documents identify a subject with the same initials.

Claims against University Preparatory Academy

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, names University Preparatory Academy and its head of school as responsible for failing to provide promised educational services.

The student, who in court documents was identified as C.L. and a minor, attended the school from September 2009 through June 2012.

During the years the student attended, his family claimed he was an exceptional student who received top grades and served on the student Honor Board.

However, the family claims C.L. was targeted with racial slurs, sexual orientation harassment and physical violence, including being punched and tripped.

According to the lawsuit, these incidents happened in classrooms, on school buses and in front of staff.

The family says the school knew about the abuse but did nothing to stop it.

In May 2012, staff notified C.L.’s parents that he would not be allowed to return to school for his senior year.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department, documents from the King County Superior Court Clerk and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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