Man shot and killed in Everett, WA near Silver Lake

The Brief Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death on a sidewalk near Silver Lake Wednesday night. Authorities deployed drones and K-9 units to search the area near 120th Street Southeast, but no suspects have been arrested. The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation while the medical examiner works to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.



Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Everett near Silver Lake on Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 9:20 p.m. near the corner of Silver Lake Road and 120th Street Southeast.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

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Deputies immediately deployed drones and K-9 units to search for suspects, but no arrests were made.

The sheriff's office Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, which remains active.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office tip line at 425-388-3845.

What we don't know:

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the victim's identity and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

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