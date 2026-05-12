Seattle police arrest 20-year-old man in deadly shooting at Lake City business

The Brief Seattle police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend in the Lake City neighborhood. Officers originally found a 25-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds on May 9 near Lake City Way Northeast. The suspect is now in King County Jail on investigation of murder, while detectives continue to seek additional information from the public.



Seattle police detectives arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Saturday inside a Northgate business.

Arrest in Lake City homicide

What we know:

Officers with the Seattle Police Department were called to the Growler Guys in the 8500 block of Lake City Way Northeast on May 9, where they found a 25-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. Following an investigation by the Homicide Unit, detectives located a 20-year-old man and took him into custody.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Quusaa "Q" Margarsa

Loved ones have identified the victim as Quusa Margarsa, known to everyone as "Q".

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What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a specific motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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