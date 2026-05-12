Seattle police arrest 20-year-old man in deadly shooting at Lake City business
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Saturday inside a Northgate business.
Arrest in Lake City homicide
What we know:
Officers with the Seattle Police Department were called to the Growler Guys in the 8500 block of Lake City Way Northeast on May 9, where they found a 25-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. Following an investigation by the Homicide Unit, detectives located a 20-year-old man and took him into custody.
The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.
Quusaa "Q" Margarsa
Loved ones have identified the victim as Quusa Margarsa, known to everyone as "Q".
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What we don't know:
Police have not yet released a specific motive for the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.
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