Seattle Parks and Rec decision could shrink number of pickleball courts

The Brief After eight years of research, Seattle Parks and Recreation says tennis and pickleball players do not get along. Nearly 100 courts within the city have lines painted for both sports. Seattle Parks and Rec are considering getting rid of the dual usage, which would immediately impact pickle ball players.



Seattle Parks and Recreation are considering a plan to separate tennis players and pickleball players after receiving years-worth of complaints.

What we know:

Throughout the city, courts are painted with lines for both pickleball and tennis.

The city calls it dual striping. However, after eight years of gathering data, Seattle Parks and Recreation say dual striping is the reason behind the largest number of concerns when it comes to tennis/pickleball court use.

Parks and Rec's proposed plan would be to get rid of dual-use courts, which the department reports would mean an immediate shrinking in the number of usable pickleball courts.

Pickleball players in Seattle

What they're saying:

"It’d be devastating," said Tyler Gumb. "We couldn’t play anymore," he added.

Gumb tells FOX 13 Seattle that he just started playing pickleball a few weeks ago and is already in love with the sport. He says he plays two to four times a week and has made new friends out on the court.

"It’s not just about pickleball. It’s people’s social activities," said Tony Pisa. "The idea of Seattle Freeze with pickleball, just unfroze," he added.

Pisa is the president of the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association.

He says he has been pushing back against the city’s proposal during public meetings.

"We love tennis. We love all racquet sports. We love all sports, but it seems like there is an inequity between both sports, the way it’s played out," he said.

The other side:

However, some people think removing the dual use of the courts is a good idea.

"If it was just tennis, that would be nice. The kids could practice in peace, and not have to carry these big old nets (pickleball nets) back and forth," said Marquelle Boone, a tennis coach.

What's next:

New courts could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take time to construct.

Seattle Parks and Recreation has not yet made a final decision on whether to move forward with the plan. For now, players will continue to share the existing dual striped facilities as the city weighs its next steps.

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