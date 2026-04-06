From chocolate to pickleball: Seattle's massive indoor courts open in Fremont

The Brief A new indoor pickleball facility, The Picklr Fremont, has opened inside the former Theo Chocolate warehouse in Seattle. The 27,000-square-foot venue features 10 courts and offers year-round play as the sport continues to grow in popularity. The facility is part of a broader expansion of indoor pickleball across western Washington, with more locations planned.



Seattle's newest indoor pickleball facility is now open in Fremont, bringing new courts to the state's growing sport.

The Picklr Fremont officially opened on April 4 inside the former Theo Chocolate warehouse along North 35th Street. The 27,000-square-foot space features 10 courts, including a championship-sized court.

An indoor view of The Picklr Fremont (FOX 13 Seattle)

"We're adding 10 courts into the Seattle area," said Rajiv Khatri, owner of The Picklr Fremont. "With the amount of courts that we're bringing in, it makes the availability for people to come in and play and just have a good time."

The indoor facility is open year-round, offering pickleballers a spot to play without having to worry about weather conditions. It adds to a wave of indoor pickleball venues expanding across the region.

The backstory:

The Picklr Fremont's building is a familiar location for some, previously known as Theo Chocolate's flagship store. The company closed its doors in February 2025 after operating there for almost 20 years, now focusing on online sales and partner locations.

Theo Chocolate (Jonny M. on Yelp)

What is Picklr?

Picklr is a Utah-based indoor pickleball chain that currently operates 60 locations worldwide and 20 clubs across the country. Several other Picklr facilities are also set to open in western Washington soon, including in Tacoma and Federal Way.

Picklr hosts a range of events, including tournaments and leagues for various skill levels and ages, as well as clinics and training. There are also annual membership options and different prices for junior and family passes.

"One thing that we offer is Pickleball 101. It's open to everybody, it's free to anybody, even if you don't have a membership, can come in and play for free with us," Khatri said. "Even if you're five to 85, you can all have fun on the same courts, it's very accessible and very friendly."

The Picklr Fremont offers youth pickleball lessons. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What is pickleball?

Washington is the birthplace of pickleball, which was invented on Bainbridge Island in 1965. The sport is a mix of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, utilizing uniquely shaped paddles and lightweight Wiffle-like balls. It's regarded as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

Learn more about the Fremont location on Picklr's website.

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