Starbucks closes popular U District location near UW campus in Seattle

Students at the University of Washington in Seattle will have to find a new spot to grab a coffee or snack near campus, as the conveniently-located Starbucks location is now shut down.

April 5 was the last day for operations at the U District Starbucks. The permanent closure during a strike at the store by employees. They reported receiving no clear reason for the closure from the coffee giant.

The closure comes following a slew of layoffs at the company's corporate locations and continued waves of Starbucks store closures around Seattle and across Washington state.

U District Starbucks location on Apr. 5, 2026

FOX 13 has reached out to Starbucks and the workers' union for comment on today's closure.

Other closures expected or underway this month include the following locations:

Seattle Center Armory

Seattle Children’s Hospital

First Hill

Metropolitan Park East building downtown

Seattle Children's Hospital said the location in the Ocean building is closing but the location in the River building remains open.

Previous statement from Starbucks corporate media spokesperson on store closures in March 2026

"As a standard course of business, we regularly review how our coffeehouses serve their neighborhoods and if they are meeting customers where they are. Sometimes that means investing in updates or trying new formats.

Other times, it means making the difficult decision to close a location that no longer fits how people in that community live, work, or gather. These choices are never easy—especially here at home—but they’re an important part of focusing on what we do best and delivering on our Back to Starbucks strategy," said Kati Stadum with the company's global communications team.

Previous statement from Starbucks Workers United following Seattle location closure announcements in March 2026

"Starbucks continues to fail its hometown. After laying off thousands of corporate employees, opening a new office in Nashville, and closing its flagship stores, CEO Brian Niccol is yet again upending the lives of employees and disrupting customers with no notice or justification while commuting on a private jet and enjoying one of the highest CEO-to-worker pay gaps.

"But baristas are fighting back. Workers United has filed an unfair labor practice charge and will demand to bargain with Starbucks regarding these closures. Starbucks should offer transfers to all workers who want to stay with the company, and severance to those who don’t, as has been past practice. Baristas in these stores are organizing with our siblings in the labor movement and elected leaders to win a just process and fair treatment.

"We know Starbucks doesn’t work without baristas. We make the drinks, take the orders, clean the spills, and build relationships with customers. Thousands of baristas are organizing together, united in their union, to demand a better future at Starbucks. Our message to Starbucks is simple: if you think you can crush a movement by closing a building, you’re wrong. Workers in Seattle and in over 600 union stores across the country are ready to keep fighting for a fair contract that finally makes Starbucks what it claims to be: the best job in retail."

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