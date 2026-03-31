Drivers navigate delays as WSDOT works to clear Bellingham, WA landslide

The Brief WSDOT crews are working seven days a week to clear 5,000 to 6,000 tons of debris from a massive landslide that has blocked northbound I-5 near Bellingham since March 19. Stabilization efforts involve using steel valves to secure the slope and removing bus-sized boulders, but there is currently no timeline for when the highway will reopen. Drivers are experiencing 30-minute delays on detours like Samish Way, with freight traffic specifically directed to use SR 9 as local roads and SR 11 are unsuitable for heavy trucks.



There's still a lot of work to do to clear the landslide on northbound I-5 near Bellingham.

The slide happened March 19.

For now, drivers are forced to take a detour. They're routed off Exit 246 to get around the slide.

What they're saying:

"I have people coming in, they mention how they made the mistake of hopping on Samish and trying to get to work and it really slows them down," Henry Colvin said.

Colvin works at the Urban Market in Bellingham and hears all about the slow-go on the Samish Way detour created by the I-5 slide.

WSDOT crews are working to clear the mess near mileposts 248 and 249. Officials shared drone video with FOX 13 Seattle showing the situation on March 21.

"What we're trying to do is stabilize the slope, and then we're going to start using some steel valves to further secure the slopes, so that we can continue the clearing process there," said WSDOT's David Rasbach.

By the numbers:

There's a lot to move.

WSDOT describes a debris field more than 250 feet wide. Some boulders are said to be as big as buses.

There's an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 tons of material to be removed, according to Rasbach.

At this point, local businesses as well as neighbors along the detour may need their own traffic report with some sharing delays as long as 30 minutes.

WSDOT said, "People driving in the area should expect delays and consider using SR 11/Chuckanut Drive and SR 9 as alternatives."

The department shared a special alert for freight traffic that said, "SR 11 and local roads in the area are not suitable for freight traffic. SR 9 is the preferred route for freight. Semi-trucks should use eastbound SR 20 to northbound SR 9 and westbound SR 542 back to northbound I-5."

What's next:

It's a waiting game as there's no timeline for when I-5 will reopen.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it being finished, especially, so I can get on Exit 250 and avoid all the traffic from Chuckanut," Colvin said.

WSDOT said crews can only work during the daylight hours because of safety concerns, but they said crews are working seven days a week until they can get the road reopened.

The department has a project overview page providing updates and information about detour routes here.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 teens involved in deadly Bremerton car crash

As fuel prices rise, WA farmers face mounting challenges

Police say WA man shoots kid in the chest for throwing a water balloon

Seattle high-rises connected by decommissioned Boeing 747 fuselage

SCOTUS hears case that could impact WA ballot counting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.