Landslide closes northbound I-5 near Bellingham, WA

The Brief A landslide blocked all northbound lanes of I-5 near Bellingham late Thursday, closing the highway just north of North Lake Samish Drive. State officials said fallen trees covered the roadway, and a detour was set up at milepost 246, though it is not suitable for freight traffic. Crews kept lanes closed overnight and will assess conditions Friday as drivers are urged to use caution.



A portion of northbound I-5 near Bellingham is closed after a landslide blocked the lanes Thursday night.

(Washington State Patrol)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the landslide caused fallen trees to block all the lanes of northbound I-5 just north of North Lake Samish Drive.

At around 10:45 p.m. the Washington State Patrol (WSP) shared photos of the landslide and said that WSDOT crews have a detour in place at the North Lake Samish Road exit at milepost 246. WSDOT said the detour is not suitable for freight traffic.

(Washington State Patrol)

At 11:35 p.m., WSDOT announced that the northbound lanes would remain closed overnight.

Drivers are asked to use caution while responders and geotechnical engineers work to clear the roadway. It’s likely that these crews will evaluate the area on Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.

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