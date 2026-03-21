Gov. Ferguson updates public on landslide blocking I-5 northbound near Bellingham, WA

The Brief The governor says WSDOT is working on securing an emergency contract to clear a landslide on I-5. On Thursday, the slide blocked all northbound lanes of I-5 near Bellingham, closing the highway just north of North Lake Samish Drive. Fallen trees and rocks still cover the roadway days later as drivers are asked to take detours along SR 9 and SR 11.



State leaders have new updates for the public regarding the landslide that has shut down a section of Interstate 5 near Bellingham for several days. "At least one of the rocks is bigger than a bus," said a representative with WSDOT.

On Saturday, Mar. 21, Governor Bob Ferguson released a statement about the cleanup effort. He said there are emergency contract negotiations underway to find and hire a contractor to get the road safe for drivers.

The northbound lanes of I-5 shut down on Thursday when a landslide spilled tons of dirt and rows of trees along the highway.

What's next:

Heading into the weekend, drivers heading northbound remained diverted to exit 246 and asked to instead consider taking State Route 9 or State Route 11.

Gov. Ferguson thanked the WSDOT teams as they continue working to get the road open.

For those looking for more information, there is a real-time travel page on the WSDOT website.

WSDOT photo of landslide on I-5 near Bellingham

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