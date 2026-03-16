More than 100 Kent, WA workers to be laid off by Rise Baking

Dozens of workers in Kent, Washington will be laid off as a food manufacturer announced the closure of their facility in the city.

The Minnesota-based company Rise Baking will permanently shut down their operations at 21331 88th Place S Building F.

All employees will be laid off, totaling 120 workers. Rise notified state agencies in Olympia via a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, and Washington Securing Timely Notification and Benefits for Laid-Off Employees Act).

Layoffs go into effect beginning Aug. 7 following an announcement on Mar. 11. The layoffs include workers in the following positions.

Human Resource Generalist 1

Inventory Control Specialist 1

Maintenance Lead 3

Maintenance Manager 1

Maintenance Planner 1

Maintenance Supervisor 1

Maintenance Technician II 2

Maintenance Technician III 2

Material Planner 1

Mixer 2

Mixer II 5

Mixer Lead 1

Mixer Operator 1

Operations Coordinator 1

Operator I 3

Operator II 1

Packaging Lead 2

Packaging Operator A 3

Packaging Operator B 4

Packaging Rotator A 1

Packaging Rotator B 12

Plant Manager 1

Production Clerk 1

Production Inventory Clerk 1

Production Lead 3

Production Operator A 2

Production Operator B 1

Production Rotator A 2

Production Rotator B 26

Production Supervisor 3

Rise Baking Company

Facility Continued

Job Title Description

Quality Assurance Lead 1

Quality Assurance Manager 1

Quality Assurance Specialist 1

Quality Assurance Supervisor 1

Quality Assurance Tech II 1

Quality Assurance Technician I 3

Safety Manager 1

Sanitation Lead 1

Sanitor I 5

Sanitor II 7

Warehouse Associate I 1

Warehouse Associate II 3

Warehouse Associate III 1

Warehouse Data Specialist 1

Warehouse Lead 1

Warehouse Manager 1

Warehouse Shipping Lead 1

Production Rotator B

Production Rotator B

Sanitor II

Sanitor I

Mixer II

Sanitor II

Packaging Rotator B

Mixer II

Packaging Rotator B

Packaging Rotator B

Sanitor II

Production Rotator B

Packaging Rotator B

Maintenance Lead

Packaging Rotator B

Operator I

Production Operator B

Production Rotator B

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