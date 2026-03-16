More than 100 Kent, WA workers to be laid off by Rise Baking
KENT, Wash. - Dozens of workers in Kent, Washington will be laid off as a food manufacturer announced the closure of their facility in the city.
The Minnesota-based company Rise Baking will permanently shut down their operations at 21331 88th Place S Building F.
All employees will be laid off, totaling 120 workers. Rise notified state agencies in Olympia via a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, and Washington Securing Timely Notification and Benefits for Laid-Off Employees Act).
Layoffs go into effect beginning Aug. 7 following an announcement on Mar. 11. The layoffs include workers in the following positions.
- Human Resource Generalist 1
- Inventory Control Specialist 1
- Maintenance Lead 3
- Maintenance Manager 1
- Maintenance Planner 1
- Maintenance Supervisor 1
- Maintenance Technician II 2
- Maintenance Technician III 2
- Material Planner 1
- Mixer 2
- Mixer II 5
- Mixer Lead 1
- Mixer Operator 1
- Operations Coordinator 1
- Operator I 3
- Operator II 1
- Packaging Lead 2
- Packaging Operator A 3
- Packaging Operator B 4
- Packaging Rotator A 1
- Packaging Rotator B 12
- Plant Manager 1
- Production Clerk 1
- Production Inventory Clerk 1
- Production Lead 3
- Production Operator A 2
- Production Operator B 1
- Production Rotator A 2
- Production Rotator B 26
- Production Supervisor 3
- Rise Baking Company
- Facility Continued
- Job Title Description
- Quality Assurance Lead 1
- Quality Assurance Manager 1
- Quality Assurance Specialist 1
- Quality Assurance Supervisor 1
- Quality Assurance Tech II 1
- Quality Assurance Technician I 3
- Safety Manager 1
- Sanitation Lead 1
- Sanitor I 5
- Sanitor II 7
- Warehouse Associate I 1
- Warehouse Associate II 3
- Warehouse Associate III 1
- Warehouse Data Specialist 1
- Warehouse Lead 1
- Warehouse Manager 1
- Warehouse Shipping Lead 1
- Production Rotator B
- Production Rotator B
- Sanitor II
- Sanitor I
- Mixer II
- Sanitor II
- Packaging Rotator B
- Mixer II
- Packaging Rotator B
- Packaging Rotator B
- Sanitor II
- Production Rotator B
- Packaging Rotator B
- Maintenance Lead
- Packaging Rotator B
- Operator I
- Production Operator B
- Production Rotator B
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