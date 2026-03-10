FBI adds WA double-murder suspect Samuel Ramirez Jr. to Most Wanted List

The Brief The FBI added Samuel Ramirez Jr., 33, to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List in connection with the 2023 deadly shooting of two women at Stars Bar and Grill in Federal Way. Ramirez is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder after two women were shot and killed, and a third person was wounded. Authorities say Ramirez fled after the killings and may have left the country; the FBI is now offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.



The FBI announced that 33-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr., a suspect in the double murder of two women in Federal Way in 2023, has been added to the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.

(FBI Seattle)

FBI Seattle, along with the Federal Way Police Department, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday morning. Authorities announced that an up to $1 million reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Timeline:

On May 21, 2023, two women were shot and killed at the Stars Bar & Grill in Federal Way. A third person was also injured in the shooting. According to previous reporting, the two women were bartenders and the man who was injured was a customer – all shot in the parking lot as they left the bar at around 3:30 a.m. Investigators said the shooting likely stemmed from an earlier dispute with another customer.

At the time, authorities believed Ramirez had fled the state and country, and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant for Ramirez was issued after he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder just days later.

On Nov. 14, 2025, the FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest. Now that he has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the reward has been increased to up to $1 million. The previous standard award was $250,000.

The FBI is hoping that the new $1 million reward will bring international attention to the case, so Ramirez can be captured and face justice in King County.

What they're saying:

"Tragically, we cannot bring back the lives lost in these senseless murders," said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. "Still, federal, state, local, and international law enforcement are committed to delivering justice to victims and their families by joining forces to arrest Ramirez and other dangerous fugitives who travel across state or national borders."

(FBI Seattle)

Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell also spoke to the local community regarding the tragic killings of two women.

"On behalf of the City of Federal Way, I want to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the two women whose lives were tragically taken in this senseless act of violence at Stars Bar & Grill," said Mayor Ferrell. This devastating crime has profoundly impacted our entire community. We are grateful for the tireless work of our law enforcement partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as they continue efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect. Violence has no place in our community, and we stand united in seeking justice."

"We will not rest until the killer is held accountable." — Federal Way Police Department Chief Andy Hwang

Ramirez is described as a white Hispanic American man who stands at 6" tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has tattoos on several parts of his body that include the face of a lion on his right wrist and forearm. The FBI says he has ties to Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Compton, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Jalisco and Sinaloa, Mexico.

What you can do:

The FBI is urging anyone with information on Ramirez Jr. to not take action themselves, but instead contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency. Tips can be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Anyone who lives outside the U.S. is encouraged to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List was created in 1950, relying heavily on national publicity and public participation to assist in the capture of dangerous criminals. Of the 538 fugitives to be featured on the list, 500 have been apprehended or located thanks to public tips.

According to the FBI, there have been 12 Ten Most Wanted Fugitives involving FBI Seattle cases. Authorities say through the years, eight people who have made it on the list were arrested in Washington state, seven in Seattle and one in Spokane.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Starbucks to open corporate operations office in Nashville, TN

Seattle Metro Chamber CEO says diversification is key for future economic growth

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.