33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

The Brief King County prosecutors filed 33 gross misdemeanor trespass charges tied to the May 2025 protest at the University of Washington's Interdisciplinary Engineering Building. Prosecutors declined felony charges after investigators said they could not identify who caused roughly $1 million in damage, and said being present during the damage is not enough to prove a felony under state law. The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned March 25 in King County District Court.



Nearly a year after pro-Palestinian protesters took over a University of Washington building, 33 of them are now facing charges.

On Tuesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed 33 cases of first-degree criminal trespass, a gross misdemeanor, in King County District Court for the people involved in the May 5, 2025, protest at the UW Interdisciplinary Engineering Building.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Images of the damage done to University of Washington's fabrication studio. (University of Washington)

After months of investigation by the University of Washington police, prosecutors say the 33 individuals are facing gross misdemeanor trespass charges for their involvement in the protest. Prosecutors had initially received felony referrals in June 2025, but later determined there was not enough evidence to support filing felony charges.

According to prosecutors, investigators were unable to identify the individuals responsible for the roughly $1 million in damage to the building. Police said there were no eyewitnesses or surveillance video capturing the damage. Under Washington law, being present in the building during the damage is not enough on its own to prove a felony.

The backstory:

The protests took place 10 months ago in May 2025. The group "SUPER UW" – Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return – protested the new Interdisciplinary Engineering Building, which was funded in part by Boeing. The group said it demanded the university cut ties with Boeing due to the company's military contracts with Israel.

The university said the occupation caused about $1 million in damage to the on-campus building, damaging the building's exterior and equipment. The group also set fire to a dumpster outside the building, according to the university.

(Cam Higby via Storyful)

UW administrators said the protesters forced a lockdown, calling the group's actions illegal and dangerous. The university also described the group's statement about the Hamas bombings that killed Israeli citizens as anti-Semitic.

Prosecutors said misdemeanor charges were not filed earlier because doing so could have jeopardized the ongoing felony investigation. After investigators determined that all leads had been exhausted, the cases were re-submitted in Jan. 2026 for misdemeanor consideration.

What's next:

The 33 charged are scheduled to be arraigned on March 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Family shot during WA domestic violence incident, suspect killed by police

‘Stuff of my worst nightmares’: Seattle Iranian American fears for family in Iran

2 injured, 1 arrested after rock thrower pelts cars in South Seattle

$130,000 in designer purses, jewelry stolen in Seattle burglary

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.