Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Seattle’s tech industry is fueled by talent from across the globe and a new study ranks the metro area eighth in the nation for hiring foreign workers.

The ranking centers on the federal H-1B visa program. With the next round of applications set to open, upcoming federal changes could alter how visas are awarded and reshape the region’s economy.

Local perspective:

According to a 2026 study by Manifest Law, the Seattle–Bellevue–Tacoma is one of the country’s largest hubs for H-1B workers, particularly in the tech sector.

The H-1B program allows U.S. companies to temporarily hire skilled foreign workers in specialized fields — including technology, engineering, healthcare and finance — when qualified local talent is unavailable.

Federal data analyzed by Manifest Law shows professional, scientific and technology-related industries sponsored nearly 74,000 H-1B visas nationwide in 2025, more than any other sector.

Seattle downtown technology core

By the numbers:

In the Seattle metro area, data shows the region ranks eighth in the country for reliance on foreign talent, with 19 new H-1B hires per 10,000 workers in 2025. That translates to more than 4,000 new hires last year and more than 11,000 H-1B visa approvals overall, with the information industry leading the way.

This year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is changing the selection process, prioritizing higher-skilled and higher-paid applicants to "better protect American workers" and prevent abuse of the system.

The changes also include a new $100,000 fee to sponsor a new employee, on top of existing processing fees — a move Nick Brown is challenging.

Immigration attorney Hector Quiroga said the increased cost could be difficult for companies to absorb.

"So think about a company. That brings even 10 workers. It's like they have now to pay a million dollars overnight, but something that they weren't counting," Quiroga said.

Some argue those jobs should instead be filled locally.

What they're saying:

"I think this is a very interesting argument that we do have to analyze, and that is, well, if they can't find the talent, then what are our universities doing? What is the University of Washington doing if we're not producing graduates that can actually take those jobs where companies have to go out of the country, we don't have coders or programmers who do these Well, why not?" Quiroga said.

Denial rates for H-1B petitions have fluctuated in recent years, reflecting shifts between presidential administrations.

Denial rates typically remained low but rose during President Donald Trump’s first term, when the visa program faced increased scrutiny. Rates climbed from 7.8% in 2016 to 18.3% in 2018.

So far, data shows denial rates have remained steady during Trump’s second term. Still, the latest changes could disrupt approval outcomes.

With the lottery opening in 24 hours, Quiroga said companies that fail to secure needed workers could face delays.

"It will impact those companies a lot, because if they can't get the talent to move ahead their industry, it would put them on a bind. It can put projects on hold they can lose those contracts. All sorts of things can affect these industries negatively," Quiroga said.

If hiring slows, he added, the impact could ripple through the broader community.

"So the impact in industries like Seattle can be really felt and so all the other industries that support those industries, even from the local Starbucks who sells the coffee to the individuals working on these companies might be affected. They might have to lay off people," Quiroga said.

FOX 13 has reached out to several companies, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, UW Medicine, Meta, Expedia, Apple, Redfin, and Zillow to see how these changes would impact them and/or the number of workers they're now sponsoring but have not heard back, with the exception of Amazon and Zillow who said they have nothing to share at this time.

