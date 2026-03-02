Man stabbed to death in Covington, WA

The Brief A fatal stabbing at the Timberlane Clubhouse in Covington on Sunday afternoon left one man dead despite life-saving efforts by deputies and medics. Following a brief search, a suspect was apprehended in a nearby wooded area and taken into custody without incident as detectives investigate the motive.



One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Covington on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

At about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Timberlane Clubhouse at 19300 Southeast 267th Street.

According to the King County Sheriff's office, a caller reported that someone had been stabbed and the suspect ran away.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with stab wounds and provided medical aid until medics arrived. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Deputies searched the area and located the suspect in a nearby wooded area. He was taken into custody without incident.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is not known.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the deadly stabbing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

