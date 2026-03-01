Mom of man killed at Seattle garage calls for change following nearby shooting

Exactly one month after someone shot and killed 27-year-old Mhaniq Wilkerson inside Pioneer Square’s ‘Sinking Ship’ Garage, another shooting has happened near the same area.

The backstory:

At around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Seattle Police said, a 23-year-old man left a bar on 2nd Avenue and was getting into his friend’s car when a person armed with a gun and wearing a ski mask demanded the man give him his necklace, which was worth about $20.

They struggled over the item before the person with a mask shot the man in the leg and got away with the necklace, according to Seattle Police.

What they're saying:

"Thank God their life wasn't taken like my son's was, but who knows, it can happen again," Robin Wilkerson, whose son was killed last month, said.

Even though Sunday’s shooting happened outside the ‘Sinking Ship’ Parking Garage and across the street from where Wilkerson’s son was shot and killed, she told FOX 13, the fact that it happened so close, has her reliving what happened to her son.

"I have to live every day without my son," Wilkerson said. "His children have to live every day without their father, and my kids have to live without their family."

She adds, she’s heartbroken because the person responsible for her son’s death is still out there.

"I’m still trying to face the reality that he's gone, and then knowing that somebody's out there running free, and the one that has killed an innocent person that has a family at home, it's miserable, and I would hate to see anybody else go through this pain," Wilkerson said.

Mhaniq Wilkerson and the crime scene where he was shot and killed in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood

On Sunday, FOX 13 cameras captured this sign showing the garage was temporarily closed. For Wilkerson, she wants that temporary closure to be permanent.

"Please help me find my child's killer. I know these people are still out there," she said. "I pray that's not the same person, [there needs to be] some petition to get this place shut down. There's too many lives being taken, too many gun plays out here, help me get this place closed down so this doesn't happen again."

What you can do:

If anyone has any information about either of these shootings, please call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tipline at 206-233-5000. You can remain anonymous.

Mhaniq Wilkerson

