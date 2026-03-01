23-year-old robbed, shot over $20 necklace in Seattle

A man was robbed and shot in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood and sent to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Timeline:

Just before 1 a.m on Mar. 1, police in Seattle report responding to a shooting in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue. This is near the Sinking Ship parking garage. There have been multiple recent shootings in and around the structure.

The victim had left a bar with his friends when the robber wearing a ski mask allegedly pulled a gun and demanded the victim's chain, according to SPD.

The chain was reportedly only worth $20. However, the victim and robbery suspect fought over the item. This eventually lead to the suspect shooting the victim in the leg before fleeing.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who did end up making off with the necklace. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment to his right thigh.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

