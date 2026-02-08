Fans seen climbing Pergola in Seattle's Pioneer Square after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60, triggering celebrations across Seattle late Sunday night. Fans gathered in Pioneer Square, with some climbing the historic pergola near First Avenue and Yesler Way. Similar scenes were seen after the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win 12 years ago, prompting police to urge fans to celebrate safely.



The Seattle Seahawks captured the franchise’s second Super Bowl title Sunday night, and celebrations erupted across the city as fans gathered in Pioneer Square.

What we know:

Shortly after the Seahawks’ victory in Super Bowl LX fans filled streets near First Avenue and Yesler Way.

Seattle police asked people to keep celebrations on the ground, but some people climbed the historic Pioneer Square pergola — just like after the Seahawks’ first Super Bowl title in 2014.

The backstory:

The pergola, installed in 1909, has become a focal point during big city celebrations. In 2014, revelers climbed atop the structure and broke several glass panes, prompting later repairs funded by the community.

Seattle police were on scene in Pioneer Square as crowds continued into the night. Authorities previously warned fans ahead of the game to avoid climbing the pergola for safety reasons.

Dig deeper:

The Seahawks’ win marked the team’s first Super Bowl championship since Super Bowl XLVIII, when they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8. That 2014 victory sparked massive celebrations and a citywide parade.

On the field Sunday, Seattle’s defense and special teams helped secure the victory, forcing turnovers and limiting their opponent’s offense. Running back Kenneth Walker III earned Super Bowl MVP honors with 161 total yards.

Back in Seattle, fans celebrating in Pioneer Square echoed the exuberance of past championship nights — including scaling structures and gathering in large crowds — as the festivities continued late into the evening.